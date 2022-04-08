5 most recent WWE RAW after WrestleMania episodes ranked

Like every great long-running TV show, RAW has an ace up its sleeve to keep things fresh. Said trump card is the RAW after WrestleMania, which is more of a celebration than an episode.

This particular episode of WWE RAW has been a tradition for a long time. It's always a cracker and delivers memorable wrestling moments without fail every year.

However, when you have a lot of good things in hand, there tend to be comparisons. While none of these special episodes have been bad, some have been better than others. It has never been more true than in recent times, with the show going relatively hit-and-miss due to a combination of promises and expectations.

In that regard, here's our ranking of some of the most recent episodes of the RAW after WrestleMania:

#5. RAW after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)

The episode failed to live up to its incredible start.

WrestleMania 35 saw Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston ascend to the top of the mountain by capturing one of the two world titles each. As the former opened the show the next day, the latter appeared and challenged him to a Winner-takes-All Match in the main event.

The crowd erupted at the possibility of witnessing a historic match on free TV. Unfortunately, WWE ended the bout in a disqualification and morphed it into a tag team match where Rollins and Kingston took on The Bar.

Even without that anti-climax, the episode wasn't very good. Barring a phenomenal Undertaker return, it didn't produce any major surprises or moments.

#4. RAW after WrestleMania 38 (April 4, 2022)

The most recent edition of the show followed a phenomenal WrestleMania. While the episode was solid, it lacked that 'spectacular' factor to stand out.

Thanks to the returning Cody Rhodes' emotional promo, the show got off to a phenomenal start. He addressed his comeback and took the crowd through his journey and why he returned to WWE. A fantastic segment established him as a top-tier superstar, and one fan was firmly behind him.

Other highlights included Bron Breakker regaining the NXT Championship, an energetic six-man tag team match, and MVP shockingly betraying Bobby Lashley. While the episode was good, it ultimately lacked the extra edge to put it into 'great' territory.

#3. RAW after WrestleMania 32 (April 4, 2016)

2016 saw WWE deliver a good episode of RAW right after WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 32 earned the wrath of fans due to various questionable decisions and a panned main event finish. WWE knew they had to make amends, and the result was a fun and enjoyable show on Monday.

Debuts were plenty on the episode, with Enzo & Cass, Baron Corbin, and Apollo Crews all appearing on the main roster for the first time. With Shane McMahon running the show, WWE booked a great fatal four-way match to determine the #1 Contender to Roman Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, and a returning Cesaro contested a banger that ended with The Phenomenal One pinning Y2J. It capped off an entertaining episode that repaired some of the damage Sunday inflicted.

#2. RAW after WrestleMania 33 (April 3, 2017)

This particular episode made history by giving us an all-timer of a moment.

If the reaction to WrestleMania 32's conclusion was heated, the one reserved for its successor was nuclear. Roman Reigns defeating The Undertaker at 'Mania 33 was universally panned, with the crowd making no secret of it the next night.

Thunderous boos and expletive-filled chants greeted The Big Dog as he opened the show. Reigns basked in the hate and dropped a five-word promo, which to date ranks as one of the most legendary wrestling moments of all time.

However, fans had plenty of reasons to be happy. Kurt Angle as RAW General Manager drew a massive pop, as did the appearances of The Hardy Boyz and the debuting Revival.

#1. RAW after WrestleMania XXX (April 7, 2014)

This particular episode is the best thing the 'RAW after WrestleMania' tradition has produced. Following the critically-acclaimed WrestleMania XXX, the next day lived up to high standards and gave fans some unforgettable moments to cherish.

This episode had everything from Daniel Bryan's emotional victory celebration to Paige's shock Divas title win and Paul Heyman's greatest-ever promo to The Shield turning on The Authority. It was engaging from start to finish, with a dull moments never insight.

Without a doubt, WrestleMania XXX and the Monday after were two of the best nights for wrestling fans. The latter rightfully takes the top spot on this list and does so by a distance.

