5 released WWE stars that will thrive in AEW

WWE is the hottest wrestling company on the planet right now, but even the biggest promotion in the world has to make budget cuts. The company has already released several stars in 2025 so far.

All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019 and has made a lot of noise in the wrestling business. The company once had CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, but both stars have found greater success elsewhere. However, stars such as Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) have thrived in AEW following their WWE departures.

Listed below are five stars who could thrive in All Elite Wrestling after being released by WWE.

#5. Former WWE star Isla Dawn would be a great signing by AEW

WWE Monday Night Raw Debuts On Netflix - Source: Getty

Isla Dawn was in a popular tag team with Alba Fyre, and the duo were former Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Dawn was surprisingly released earlier this month and will be free to sign with another promotion in a few months.

Dawn could be a major signing for AEW's women's division and would bring some additional star power to the company. The veteran would be an interesting rival for Toni Storm, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, and several other stars on AEW's roster.

#4. Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci used to be a member of Imperium but was betrayed by the faction last year. Ludwig Kaiser brutally attacked his former tag team partner on the April 22, 2024, episode of RAW.

Vinci later moved to SmackDown but was never given a chance as a singles star on the main roster. He lost two quick matches to Apollo Crews last year before disappearing from television. The released star is a tremendous in-ring performer and could become a star in All Elite Wrestling if he signs with the promotion down the line.

#3. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander signed with WWE in 2016 and spent nine years with the promotion before being released earlier this month. The veteran won the Cruiserweight Championship as a singles star and captured the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Shelton Benjamin during his tenure with the company.

Alexander used to be in The Hurt Business alongside MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley are now known as The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling. Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions and successfully defended the titles against The Gunns this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Alexander would be a natural fit in All Elite Wrestling and could reunite with The Hurt Syndicate in the company.

#2. The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) were released by WWE for the second time earlier this month. Paul Ellering served as the duo's manager and was also released by the company. AOP are former NXT Tag Team Champions and captured the RAW Tag Team Championship once during their time on the main roster.

Akam and Rezar may view The Hurt Syndicate as a great example of stars having success in AEW after being released by WWE. The Authors of Pain could show up in All Elite Wrestling in the months ahead and go after the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

#1. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers) are a legendary tag team who spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2022. Unfortunately, the popular duo was let go by the promotion on February 8.

Gallows and Anderson could make their return to AEW and make it known that they still have plenty to offer in the ring. The veterans would help revitalize the tag team division in AEW and may have several dream matches with the promotion.

