The WWE product, much like the rest of the world, was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Big changes took place behind the scenes. Dozens, if not hundreds, of wrestlers were released from World Wrestling Entertainment between 2020 and 2022 due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The wrestling landscape then shifted dramatically when Vince McMahon retired as Chairman of WWE and Triple H took over duties both in terms of creative and talent development. Hunter brought back several wrestlers who were released during that period. Stars brought back include Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt, among others.

While many popular names have returned to WWE in recent months, there are many left who haven't. Some of the wrestlers who remain free agents and aren't with All Elite Wrestling or re-signed to World Wrestling Entertainment may shock some fans. Some are big names while others are extremely talented in a world of potential.

Below are 5 released WWE Superstars who are surprisingly yet to be rehired.

#5. John Morrison is one of the biggest unsigned stars

John Morrison

John Morrison first began wrestling 20 years ago in 2002. After some time on Tough Enough and in developmental, he joined the main roster as part of MNM. Morrison found success in the tag team division and later on as a singles competitor.

While Morrison was not a part of the company from 2012 to 2019, the bulk of his 20 year career has been with WWE. During his time with the promotion, he held numerous titles. He's a six-time tag team champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former WWE ECW Champion. The talented star was released due to Covid-19 related budget cuts on November 18th, 2021.

Despite being a veteran of the industry, Morrison is only 43 years old. He's in tremendous shape and can still go in the ring. A return for the former champion feels inevitable. Plus, he was never able to battle The Miz thanks to Dancing With The Stars interfering with the booking and John's release from the company. WWE could finally have the two superstars in a program and continue their feud.

#4. Billie Kay is far too talented to be unsigned

The IIconics

Billie Kay first began wrestling professionally in her home country of Australia back in 2007. She broke out in North America thanks to her time with SHIMMER and eventually signed with WWE in 2015 after a tryout held in 2014.

The talented Kay is likely best known for being one-half of The IIconics alongside fellow Australian Peyton Royce. The two held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together, making an impact on both the main roster and on the NXT brand. Both stars were released from their contracts on April 15th, 2021.

The IIconics returning as a duo isn't currently possible due to Peyton Royce being away from the industry due to being pregnant. Billie Kay is keeping busy with acting, however she is far too talented to not be signed by a major wrestling company. The Australian is one of the most charismatic and hilarious wrestling personalities and she'd fit in well with any brand. Her remaining as a free agent is shocking.

#3. Erick Rowan could follow Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman back to the company

Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan has been involved in pro wrestling since 2003 but his career really took off once he signed with WWE in 2011. He reported to Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT where he'd eventually join The Wyatt Family. The act was called up to the main roster in 2013.

During his time with the company, Big Red managed to win tag team gold on three occasions. He won both the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Luke Harper while also holding the SmackDown gold alongside Daniel Bryan. Erick was released from his contract with the company on April 15th, 2020 due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have both returned to WWE over the past two months. Late-great Luke Harper passed away, making Erick Rowan the only key member of The Wyatt Family left to return to the company. Given that his former stablemates have already returned, it's surprising that Big Red is yet to re-debut. If the rumors of a Wyatt-related stable turn out to be accurate, Rowan may be on his way back to the company. Until then, fans can only hope to see him return.

#2. Tegan Nox seemed like a perfect fit for Clash at the Castle

Tegan Nox debuted in pro wrestling back in 2013. The 27-year old star wrestled across the British and European indie scene while also traveling to the United States and Japan before signing with WWE in 2017.

Lady Kane dealt with a handful of leg injuries while with the company. But she ultimately overcame them and became one of the top females on NXT. She was called up to the main roster in 2021 but ended up being released months later on November 18th.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 seemed like the perfect opportunity for the company to bring the Welsh star back given the event took place in Wales, but it never happened. While there's a chance that her return is being delayed due to visa issues, it's still surprising that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Titles contender is yet to come back to the company.

If Nox does return to World Wrestling Entertainment, she could potentially reunite with Shotzi now that The Ballsy Badass is a babyface. Another option would see her join Damage CTRL. She'd fit in quite well with the group, especially given her history with Dakota Kai.

#1. Zack Ryder was popular while in WWE

Zack Ryder is one of the more popular stars WWE had in the 2010s. He began his wrestling career in 2004. He competed on the indie scene for two years before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006. Ryder competed for several different brands and developmental territories including OVW, DSW, FCW, NXT, WWE ECW, SmackDown, and RAW.

During his time with the company, Long Island Iced Z held four championships excluding his custom-made Internet Championship. He held tag team gold twice with Curt Hawkins while also capturing both the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He was released from his contract on April 15th, 2020.

Given how popular he was during his tenure with the company, it's surprising Ryder hasn't been brought back to the promotion yet. He has found a lot of success on the indies and while wrestling for IMPACT Wrestling. Thus, he could end up replicating much of what he's done elsewhere if he were to return to the company. Who knows, he could even bring Curt Hawkins, Mike Knox, VSK, and Chelsea Green with him.

