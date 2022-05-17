5 potential replacements for former WWE Official Sonya Deville 

Sonya Deville was recently ousted as a WWE Official. On the May 9 edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce revealed management decided to strip Sonya of her responsibilities and instead, she'd revert to being a full-time competitor. With that big news, the question lingering in the minds of the WWE Universe is "who's next?". Who could be next to rise to power?

While the McMahon family are ultimately in charge, there is a good chance they will be shaking up on-screen management and placing someone else in a role of power. World Wrestling Entertainment has had a wide variety of on-screen authority figures ranging from Jack Tunney to Mike Adamle to Kurt Angle to Constable Corbin.

Will a name from the past reappear, or could someone not previously part of WWE management on screen or off be promoted? Below are five potential replacements for Sonya Deville as a WWE Official.

#5. Adam Pearce could remain the sole WWE Official

Adam Pearce with Paul Heyman

The most obvious scenario is the one we've seen play out over the past week, and that's Adam Pearce maintaining the role of being WWE's only Official. The former NWA Champion does an excellent job portraying a lead staff member, as he both looks the part and acts the part.

Pearce is very capable on the mic and thus can fit into just about any role asked of him, which is a useful trait for an authority figure. Fans have grown used to him on camera, delivering the good and bad news of the day to various WWE Superstars.

However, there is a negative that this option brings. With two authority figures, there is a chance that one could lead RAW and the other Smackdown, although it didn't quite work out that way with Pearce and Deville. With Adam being the Official for both shows, it makes each show feel less distinct and unique.

#4. Paige could return to power in WWE

Paige with Shane McMahon

Paige recently suggested that she wanted to return to television as a manager. While there are plenty of interesting options for her in that role, perhaps instead of managing one or two superstars, she could go back to managing all of them.

The Anti-Diva was the Smackdown General Manager in 2018 and 2019, so she has plenty of experience in the position already. She's a very capable speaker who can deliver on the mic when needed while also being somebody the WWE Universe would enjoy seeing again. Plus, the Norwich native is already under contract with the company anyway and wants to work, so why not use her?

#3. Drew Gulak could finally land a new WWE gig

WWE’s The Bump @WWETheBump



And that's not a typo ...



Tune in tomorrow to see what Gulak's job will be at the WWE Warehouse! Barista has returned to @WWE And that's not a typo ... @BodieIsRyan has a very special task for @DrewGulak today.Tune in tomorrow to see what Gulak's job will be at the WWE Warehouse! Barista has returned to @WWE!And that's not a typo ... @BodieIsRyan has a very special task for @DrewGulak today. ☕️Tune in tomorrow to see what Gulak's job will be at the WWE Warehouse! 👀 https://t.co/qGkBP39lmS

Drew Gulak being a World Wrestling Entertainment Official may be the most entertaining option of all. The former Cruiserweight Champion has been hard at work trying to get a non-wrestler role on television. This includes being Adam Pearce's assistant, a backstage interviewer, a timekeeper, working at the warehouse, and as a member of security.

Unfortunately for Gulak, none of the positions have quite worked out for him yet. Still, he's always up for anything and this could be the job for him. The skits of him attempting to rule with an iron fist, only to be completely ignored or intimidated by the likes of Gunther and Roman Reigns, practically write themselves.

Plus, Drew is a very charismatic talent, an excellent talker, and he even looks like he'd work in management. Gulak can play a goof or a very serious character, and he can bump whenever necessary. Truthfully, Drew would be a fantastic official.

#2. Eric Bischoff could return to an authoritative role in WWE

Eric Bischoff with Adam Pearce

Easy E could be back and better than ever. Just as Paige has previous experience being a GM, Eric Bischoff is a former RAW General Manager. The former WCW President was the head of RAW from 2002 to 2005, leading the brand for much of the original brand split.

During his time in the role, he was presented as a bit of an evil genius who introduced numerous concepts. Some were exciting like the RAW Roulette, some were barbaric such as the Elimination Chamber, and some were sleazy. HLA anyone?

With both the good and bad that his time as an authority figure brought, he was always entertaining. While he's an older and wiser Bischoff nowadays, the 83 Weeks host could certainly still bring intrigue to the role. Plus, he's never interacted on screen with the bulk of the roster, and that'd inevitably make things feel fresh.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett could become a WWE Official

Most of the individuals previously listed are either currently in power in WWE or have been in the past. If the powers that be want to shake things up, perhaps bringing Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett into the fold is an option.

Double J has never been an authority figure for World Wrestling Entertainment, but he has been for other promotions both in reality and as part of the show. Jeff legitimately ran TNA Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling in the past while even recently being in charge of the NWA for a night, albeit in kayfabe.

Jeff Jarrett brings both experience and freshness to the role, but he also knows the system. He's a multi-time Intercontinental Champion who's a member of the Hall of Fame, and he worked behind the scenes as an agent for a brief time. Add in being well-spoken and having a charming personality in the mix and the My World with Jeff Jarrett host could really deliver in that position.

Whether Adam Pearce holds down the fort on his own or the company chooses someone else for the position, there are plenty of options as to who could be in power on RAW and Smackdown.

Edited by Prem Deshpande