5 Retired WWE PPVs that recently made a comeback

Over the past few decades, WWE has had a lot of pay-per-views. Some of them, particularly the 'Big Four' worked to perfection, but some did not last beyond their first edition. The company's special event schedule is ever-evolving, with an increased focus on gimmick-based shows in recent years.

As a result, WWE moved away from a few popular pay-per-view names. However, with that being said, some of them have made a comeback in the past decade. Whether as a temporary gap-filler or a permanent part of the WWE calendar, these shows were brought back to our screens years after being retired by the company.

This is prevalent on NXT, who have used the 'In Your House' gimmick for their June Takeover and a few WCW pay-per-view concepts for TV in 2020. Next week's Takeover is named after the previously regular Vengeance pay-per-view. We could see several old names make a return in this way as there have been in recent years.

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn't far behind...#NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day is set for Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 E/4 P on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/ATKFXByRbn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2021

So, with that in mind, here are five retired WWE pay-per-views that made a comeback in the past decade.

#5 WWE Vengeance (2011)

This is not the first time that the Vengeance pay-per-view has returned to WWE. After years as an early summer pay-per-view during the Ruthless Aggression Era, it was discontinued following the 2007 edition after being merged with Night of Champions. Vengeance made a one-time return to the WWE calendar in 2011.

WWE needed a spot in the middle of October to take the place of the weirdly set up Bragging Rights pay-per-view, with Vengeance slotting in well. It was a decent show, with the highlight being Mark Henry and The Big Show breaking the ring - the second time it happened in WWE history.

This led to a unique main event. Alberto Del Rio and John Cena's WWE title Last Man Standing Match took place in that destroyed ring. Del Rio retained the belt after The Miz and R-Truth attacked Cena. Then known as Awesome Truth, the duo had defeated Triple H and CM Punk earlier on the show.

Some of the other matches at Vengeance 2011 include Sheamus defeating Christian in a solid contest, as well as a non-title match between Randy Orton and Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes. WWE could bring Vengeance back in the October slot instead of the increasingly predictable Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.