5 retired WWE Superstars who could come back for one last run

Retirements don't always last in WWE. Several Superstars have gone back on them and wrestled beyond their perceived last matches.

This rings even truer right now, with the advancement of medical science over the years. Edge returned to WWE in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match, nine years after retiring. Other major examples include his best friend Christian, Daniel Bryan and Sting. These returns have opened up similar possibilities for the future.

Meanwhile, quite a few major stars have been out of action for a while. WWE has confirmed the retirements for some of them, but that may not mean much anyway. Shawn Michaels is the prime example of Superstars in this category, coming out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia after not wrestling for over eight years.

Whichever of the above categories they fall under, some retired wrestlers could be on their way back to the ring. Multiple factors surround each of them, though, with no guarantee that a return is on the cards.

Nevertheless, here are five retired WWE Superstars who could realistically return for one last match or run.

#5. The Rock (Last WWE match - 2016)

The Rock rumored for late 2021 WWE return



Survivor Series will be The Rock’s 25th anniversary, he’s rumored to appear on that show and appear on Raw & Smackdown around that same time frame pic.twitter.com/S01vmtXbr3 — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 22, 2021

The Rock "quietly retired" from WWE a couple of years ago, having not wrestled a full-blown match since 2013. He dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 but did technically have a match three years later. The Great One defeated Erick Rowan in a record-breaking six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

It seemed like The Rock did not to return to the ring, especially with various insurance issues at play. But WWE wants to bring him back later this year, to build towards a mega-match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Given how strongly The Tribal Chief has been booked, a match between the two cousins doesn't seem out of the question. The Rock may have said there's nothing to tease about a potential WWE return, but would he spoil such a major surprise if it was in the works?

Out of every Superstar on this list, the Hollywood star may be the likeliest to return for one final match. The Rock's presence would further elevate Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham