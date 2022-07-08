5 returns that could change the landscape of WWE

WWE has always been renowned for springing surprises on its audience. Fans were recently surprised at Money in the Bank 2022 when Theory shockingly entered the ladder match and became the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

A superstar making a comeback to the ring is often one of the most engaging and truly memorable moments for fans. Over the years, stars like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and The Undertaker have sent shockwaves through the crowd by making a much-awaited return.

WWE currently has a conundrum, as several of the company's top stars are unavailable to compete at SummerSlam 2022. The promotion has attempted to bring intrigue to the event by bringing Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul in to boost the ratings.

However, many major stars are injured and are set to return imminently. Here are five returns that could change the landscape of WWE.

#5. Bayley

Bayley once ruled the landscape of WWE

Bayley is one of the most talented women to ever step inside the squared circle. She's a multi-time Women's Champion and one of the most respected stars currently on the roster.

Unfortunately, The Role Model has been sidelined for about a year due to a leg injury. According to the latest reports, she has been medically cleared and started training in the Performance Center.

There is no doubt that she will aim for the Women's Title as soon as she makes a comeback. Fans may soon get to see her feud with dream opponents like Ronda Rousey and the newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Without a doubt, The Role Model's return will change the course of the Women's division.

#4. Randy Orton

It has been a while since we last saw The Apex Predator

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and has consistently performed well in the last few years. His work as one-half of RK-Bro has been universally praised.

He recently suffered a back injury and is expected to stay out of action for the remaining half of 2022. However, he will change the scene once he's cleared to return.

The Viper could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, go for the Tag Team Titles, or even turn heel to feud with Riddle!

There are endless possibilities. Fans impatiently await his return as he recovers from injury.

#3. Sasha Banks might shockingly return to WWE

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from internal WWE roster Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from internal WWE roster https://t.co/SBQzu4x836

Sasha Banks has been among the top superstars in the company for years. She has consistently performed in blockbuster rivalries and made sure to entertain the fans.

The WWE Universe hasn't seen her since she walked out of an episode of RAW back in May. Since then, there have been multiple reports of her release from the company.

Nonetheless, there is a fair possibility that she will soon re-sign with WWE. The company may not let another exceptional talent leave for AEW. Once she's back, she can perform as a stubborn heel who blames the management and fans for not giving her the respect she deserves.

Her return will be one of the most shocking returns in recent memory and could change the course of the industry.

#2. Cody Rhodes

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman says that Roman Reigns was looking forward to smashing Cody Rhodes Paul Heyman says that Roman Reigns was looking forward to smashing Cody Rhodes 👀 https://t.co/A5fXtRglHY

Cody Rhodes instantly became the biggest babyface in WWE when he returned to the company at WrestleMania 38. His recent matches against Seth Rollins stole the show on multiple occasions.

On RAW after WrestleMania 38, he made it clear that he wants the world championship. Unfortunately, he suffered from a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to be sidelined for about 9 months.

However, fans have seen stars like John Cena and The Undertaker return way before expected dates, and Rhodes could do so too. He can complete a fairytale story by winning the Royal Rumble match and winning the world championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

#1. The Rock

Will we see the dream match on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the biggest superstars the Stamford-based promotion has ever produced. However, we haven't seen him in the squared circle for a long time.

Fans have been waiting for a dream match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief for a long time. If possible, the company will try to book the much-awaited dream match for WrestleMania 39.

It all depends on The Rock's busy Hollywood schedule. If he makes enough time for a return, fans might witness the biggest match possible today. Hopefully, The People's Champion will return soon to change the landscape of WWE.

Finding it hard to believe that The Great One will return soon? Here are five hints that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will happen at some point.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 5 votes so far