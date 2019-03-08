9 Rumored events for Wrestlemania 35, and 1 that is confirmed

Is Becky Lynch going to be in the ring with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35?

Ah, WrestleMania season. For wrestling fans and sports entertainers, it's like Christmas, Fat Tuesday, and New Year's all rolled up into one. The vertical suplexes are held for just a little longer, the body slams hit with just a bit more impact, and the shots seem a little crisper as the WWE's roster strives to stand out among the herd.

Understandably, the card for Wrestlemania 35 is one of the most discussed items on the internet wrestling newsgroups, social media, and sports websites. There are huge matches that are completely confirmed to take place, and a number of others that are strongly rumored to happen.

This list will help separate the wheat from the chaff, the rumor from the real, and give fans the perspective they need to put parameters on their excitement levels. Here are five matches that are rumored to happen at Wrestlemania 35, and five that are confirmed to happen.

Rumored Event #1: An appearance by The Rock

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson

Last year, rumors began to circulate that The Rock would be taking on his real life cousin Roman Reigns in a dream match at Wrestlemania 35. Sadly, Reigns' recurrence of leukaemia nixed those plans, but there are still signs that the Rock could be a part of the biggest sports entertainment show of the year -- even if it's in a non-wrestling capacity.

Two names have been circulating as to his possible opponent/straight man; Bobby Lashley and Elias. Of the two, we'd say Elias would be a better bet for the Rock. A non-wrestling segment featuring the two men could be quite entertaining, and fans would probably enjoy the put-downs that Rock would customize just for Elias.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but don't be surprised if the Great One makes his way to Wrestlemania 35.

