5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: UFC star asks for a fight with The Beast, former US Champion sends a message

WWE wrote Brock Lesnar off TV with a kayfabe suspension. He's currently being advertised for Royal Rumble and won't likely return until the build-up to the show.

Quite a few wrestling personalities have had their say about the $1,000,000 fine levied upon The Beast Incarnate, and a UFC star told Dana White that he wanted to fight Lesnar.

With that being said, here are five recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar.

#5. Gable Steveson talks about receiving important advice from Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has spent time with fellow University of Minnesota product Steveson. In addition to being an Olympic Gold Medalist, Steveson is also an NCAA Division I Champion like Lesnar.

During an appearance on After The Bell, Steveson talked about the important advice he received from The Beast Incarnate.

"Brock Lesnar, a while ago, was preparing me for my long – the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title, before I was even doing the things that I do now, Brock Lesnar came in my freshman year of college and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people, having the right circle around you. Having guys like that, who you really don't see, that are big-time ballers and players in the world, to have them come in and sit me down and give me the gist of how his life was and how he became so successful and tried to put it into me, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said Steveson.

