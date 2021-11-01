5 scariest superstars in WWE history

Every WWE Superstar has a unique character or 'gimmick' to gain popularity. Some are over-the-top, some are inspired from real-life, and some even tap into the supernatural.

The objective of a scary gimmick is to instill fear in the hearts of fans and their opponents. However, the audience feeds on this fear, adding to the intrigue of the character.

On the occasion of yesterday's Halloween, let's look at five of the scariest superstars in WWE history:

Special Mention - WWE Superstar Papa Shango

In 1992, the haunting voodoo practitioner Charles Wright, aka Papa Shango, made his shocking debut in WWE. He intimidated opponents with his morbid skeletal face paint and a necklace made from bones. His physique was also equally imposing.

Although his tenure in WWE was short, Papa Shango was famously known for his interference during the WrestleMania 8 main event match between Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice, aka Sycho Sid, resulting in a disqualification. His infamous feud with the late Ultimate Warrior often saw him cast a spell on the latter.

In a segment with the late Mean Gene Okerlund, Shango cast a spell, causing a strange dark liquid to flow from the Warrior's head as the WWE Universe looked on in complete shock. The incident, among many, has solidified his stance as one of the spookiest WWE Superstars.

#5 WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

The transition of Alexa Bliss from the Goddess to the Supernatural gimmick has been one of the best in WWE recently. Her brief alliance with The Fiend, who was responsible for the change, was extraordinary.

In Alexa's Playground, Bliss and her creepy doll Lilly have scared the likes of Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie, and even Randy Orton. The Viper feuded with Alexa before his match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

The 'Five Feet of Fury' was last seen in her supernatural gimmick against Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. Alexa recently teased a gimmick change as the WWE Universe waits to see her return.

