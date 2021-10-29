5 dream opponents The Fiend should have faced in WWE and why

The Fiend was a character constructed from the mind of Bray Wyatt, reinventing himself after devastating losses derailed the incredible momentum he had in the early part of his career.

Unfortunately, such has been the case for so many. Bray Wyatt and The Fiend were on the receiving end of some head scratching booking which undercut everything the character had going for it.

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt 2 more days 2 more days

At its best, The Fiend was a character of nuance and a rich yet devastating back story. The Fiend was meant to be a vengeful guardian angel for Bray Wyatt, targeting those who have harmed Wyatt during his time with WWE. Much like the Obscurials from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, The Fiend was born from the misuse and abuse of an exceptional individual.

Although, in an ideal world, The Fiend would be unnecessary, such is the way wrestling works. This construct seemed to be Wyatt's escape from booking purgatory and into the limelight.

There were a variety of points where WWE's booking of The Fiend damaged the character and its aura, but opponent choices and directions were central to the problem.

Let's take a look at 5 opponents in WWE that The Fiend should have faced and the reasoning behind why Wyatt would need vengeance against these names.

#5 The Fiend vs Triple H

The 2016 Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 32 was a strange time for Bray Wyatt. The whole build pointed towards Bray Wyatt vs Brock Lesnar (more on that later) and yet a match between the two never materialized.

But on a stranger note, Bray Wyatt would have a stare down with then-WWE Champion Triple H with no follow up. Wyatt was drifting around the upper midcard scene looking for a foe, someone to propel him to the main event, and yet found no one heading into WrestleMania.

Triple H entered Mania as WWE Champion, facing the likes of Dean Ambrose and even Dolph Ziggler along the way. But there was no further mention of Wyatt's intentions with Triple H.

It was especially confusing since Triple H was the champion at the time and Wyatt could have easily been inserted into the picture involving Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

So, what of The Fiend's intentions?

If Triple H were to follow up with Bray Wyatt then Mania could have looked very different, what if Bray Wyatt beat Triple H for the championship at Mania?

What if Triple H were to lose the championship to Dean Ambrose at Roadblock, could Wyatt have got his clash with Brock Lesnar after all?

Add those "what if?" factors in the fact that Triple H eliminated Wyatt from the Rumble in the first place, and there is a narrative being built that Triple H's involvement led to Wyatt's drifting status at WrestleMania 32.

The Fiend could have sought to show Triple H that his obsession with keeping the belt off of Reigns could have come at the detriment of Wyatt's WrestleMania plans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun