5 scrapped WWE SummerSlam matches fans didn't get to see

Lesnar and Bryan battled at Survivor Series 2018 but nearly faced off four years earlier.

It's summer now, which means three things. Kids are out of school, the days are getting longer and WWE are gearing up for their biggest event of the season: SummerSlam.

A staple of WWE for over 30 years, SummerSlam has played host to some of the most exciting matches of all time, such as Daniel Bryan and John Cena's epic war in 2013 and the brother Vs. brother steel cage match between Bret and Owen Hart back in 1994.

But though SummerSlam has played host to some great matches, there are some bouts that would have no-doubt been awesome, if WWE hadn't scrapped them first.

Here are five scrapped SummerSlam matches we never got to see, and why they were cut:

#5 Mick Foley Vs. Dean Ambrose (SummerSlam 2012)

Foley and Ambrose engaged in a war of words which sadly didn't culminate in a match.

Most fans will know that Dean Ambrose debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series 2012 with The Shield, but not many know that there were plans for the Lunatic Fringe to debut much sooner. Long before the Lunatic Fringe was working with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Ambrose was engaged in a feud with WWE legend Mick Foley, with a match between the two penciled in for SummerSlam.

At one point in the slow-build feud between the two, Ambrose accosted the Hardcore Legend at WrestleMania Axxess, accusing the Micker of encouraging countless people to hurt themselves for entertainment. Harsh words (with some truth to them), the pair would sadly never meet in the ring, as Foley's medical condition wouldn't allow him to compete at the summer pay-per-view, and instead, Ambrose debuted that November at Survivor Series, before leaving earlier this year after a seven-year, incredible tenure.

