WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Shocking fantasy segments for the PPV

Will we get any of these shocking fantasy segments at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 35 will go live straight from the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on 7th April. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this year's grandest wrestling extravaganza.

WrestleMania 35 is a historic PPV in many ways. For the first time in history, the Show of Shows would be headlined by women as Becky Lynch will go up against Charlotte and Ronda Rousey in a "Winner Takes All" match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

I'm sure WWE would have planned some very special moments and segments for the show this year. WrestleMania has always been a show where storied rivalries come to an end and bigger rivalries begin. Will we see a major rivalry kickstart at this year's WrestleMania?

In this article, let's take a look at 5 very shocking segments for WrestleMania 35, which I have put under the "fantasy" category. But if any of these does go down at 'Mania, it'll be an awesome sight for the fans at the arena as well as the ones watching at home. So without further adieu, let's check them out.

#5. The Rock interrupts Elias' concert and starts one of his own

This showdown would be amazing!

Let me tell you this, to begin with, this is the one segment that will be the least shocking as go along with the list

Elias is all set to perform a musical act at WrestleMania, and fans are already wondering which legend would interrupt him to a thunderous pop. There are rumors of The Undertaker being the one to interrupt him, but I find it odd as he has nothing to do with "the concert" of Elias.

A better and a more exciting choice would be The People's Champion, Rock making a surprise appearance to interrupt Elias. Moreover, he can also start a concert of his own. We all know how amazing the Rock is on the Mic and how much the fans would love to see him insult Elias through his concert.

On the contrary, if Elias hits The Rock with his guitar and ends the segment standing on top of him, his stock would skyrocket instantly!

