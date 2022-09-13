5 of the shortest WWE matches in history

A typical WWE match will normally last anywhere between 8-13 minutes, a little longer than 15 minutes if it’s a high-profile match at a premiere live event. Over the years, we have seen some extremely short matches that have caught wrestling fans by surprise.

These types of matches can occur at any time, anywhere. Typically, these types of finishes are done to get a huge reaction from the crowd. On occasion, they advance a storyline by humiliating the wrestler on the losing end, such as Sheamus and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Without further ado, let’s look at five of the shortest matches in WWE history.

#5. WWE Championship Match - Sheamus vs. Zack Ryder (10 Seconds)

During an episode of Raw (August 2010), WWE Champion Sheamus threw down a challenge to someone who never had an opportunity at the title. He introduced Zack Ryder, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

As soon as the bell rang, Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick and pinned Ryder for a quick victory in ten seconds. Sheamus went on to drop the WWE Championship to Randy Orton in a 6-pack challenge match at the Night of Champions (September 2010).

#4. Kane vs. Chavo Guerrero (11 Seconds)

Cool Wrestling Facts @wrestlingfcts Kane vs. Chavo Guerrero at WrestleMania XXIV is the quickest match in history at the PPV — 11 seconds Kane vs. Chavo Guerrero at WrestleMania XXIV is the quickest match in history at the PPV — 11 seconds https://t.co/j1Z3DvOD4z

“The Big Red Machine” Kane had won a battle royal at the beginning of WrestleMania XXIV to become the next #1 contender for the ECW Championship. Later in the night, Kane challenged ECW Champion Chavo Guerrero.

Kane appeared from behind Chavo as the bell rang to begin the match. Kane grabbed Chavo and delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to pick up a pinfall victory in eleven seconds to become the new ECW Champion.

Kane lost the ECW Championship to Mark Henry at the Night of Champions (September 2008).

#3. Diesel vs. Bob Backlund (8 Seconds)

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 11/26/94: FULL MATCH!



Diesel defeats Mr. Bob Backlund to win the WWF title at MSG. 11/26/94: FULL MATCH! Diesel defeats Mr. Bob Backlund to win the WWF title at MSG. https://t.co/VW7Z4kzgBD

“Big Daddy Cool” Diesel received a WWE Championship match against Bob Backlund at a Live Event (House Show) days after defeating Bret “Hitman” Hart at the 1994 Survivor Series.

As the bell rang, Diesel kicked Backlund and dropped him with a Jackknife Powerbomb to get the pinfall victory. Diesel held the WWE Championship for over a year. Ironically enough, he would drop the title to Bret Hart at the 1995 Survivor Series.

#2. The Rock vs. Big Boss Man (5 Seconds)

At the 1998 Survivor Series, a special 14-man “Deadly Games” tournament was held to crown a new WWE Champion. During the first round of the tournament, there was a match between The Rock and The Big Bossman.

The Rock quickly defeated The Big Bossman in five seconds with a small package pin attempt. The Rock defeated Ken Shamrock, The Undertaker, and Mankind to capture the title.

The Rock turned heel when he defeated Mankind with a Sharpshooter, repeating the Montreal Screwjob angle from the 1997 Survivor Series event.

The Rock lost the title at the beginning of 1999 on Monday Night Raw to Mankind thanks to outside interference from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

#1. Chris Jericho & Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. Tazz & Mideon (3 Seconds)

Wrestle Kingdom @WrestleKingdom1 @AEWFanboy @WWE @WWE _Aliyah My mistake it was Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler vs Tazz and Mideon here it is Tazz gets pinned the bell rings the ref makes a 1 count as the bell rings so it’s kinda Dodgy but I still consider it as fast @AEWFanboy @WWE @WWE_Aliyah My mistake it was Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler vs Tazz and Mideon here it is Tazz gets pinned the bell rings the ref makes a 1 count as the bell rings so it’s kinda Dodgy but I still consider it as fast https://t.co/GbDDJegPAl

On September 4, 2000, we saw the shortest match in history. Jerry “The King” Lawler teamed up with “Y2J” Chris Jericho to battle Tazz and “Naked” Mideon, who was Tazz's mystery partner. Mideon made his entrance, coming out to “Real American,” which distracted Tazz.

As soon as the bell rang, Lawler quickly rolled up Tazz for the pinfall victory, as Jericho and Lawler won the shortest match in history in just three seconds. A record that may never be broken.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron