5 signs that Cesaro could win the WWE Royal Rumble

Cesaro has arguably been the most underutilized wrestler in WWE ever since he signed with the promotion. He has never held a top championship and the closest he's ever been to a world championship is being a part of top contendership matches for the title. However, with the WWE Royal Rumble coming this Sunday, things could change for the Swiss Cyborg.

The WWE Royal Rumble has been known for being a platform for stars to shine. Last year we saw Drew McIntyre get the push to the main event after hanging around in the upper mid card for a while. This year, many fans believe that the star making moment will belong to Cesaro.

Barely a few weeks ago, people wouldn't even have considered Cesaro as a threat in the Royal Rumble. Yet now he is a top contender to win the whole thing. How did that change so quickly? Let's go into depth on that question and look at five signs that Cesaro could win the WWE Royal Rumble this year.

#5 - Vince McMahon was reportedly looking to push underutilized WWE talent

Vince McMahon is the final voice in WWE management. Not a leaf moves in WWE without his permission. Everything that we see on television goes through him first. So when he wants to push someone, it gets done one way or another.

Last month, WrestleVotes reported that the WWE writing team was asked to jot down the names of some wrestlers who they believed were being underutilized in WWE. Nearly every list that the writers had come up with included Cesaro's name.

Recently a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they felt could shine if given the proper opportunity. Those lists ranged wide, but nearly ALL of them included: Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella & Peyton Royce. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 15, 2020

Cesaro is undoubtedly one of the most underrated wrestlers of our generation and we haven't really seen him work in the main event scene. If the report is accurate, then Cesaro might be on his climb up to the top. With Vince behind the 'King of Swing', the sky is the limit. The first step in this push could very likely be winning the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Moreover, the WWE universe has been demanding a Cesaro push for a long time. He is a fan favourite and every once in a while management tends to listen to the fans. Let's see if this is one of those instances.