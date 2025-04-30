5 Signs that Roman Reigns will not be at WWE Backlash 2025

Big names like Beck Lynch and Jey Uso will be competing at WWE Backlash 2025. Roman Reigns, however, likely won't appear at the big PLE in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tribal Chief lost his big main-event match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He was then likely written off of TV with the emergence of Paul Heyman's new alliance. Bron Breakker speared him, and Rollins stomped him yet again.

Since neither Punk nor Reigns was used on the latest episode of RAW, neither is likely to be booked for WWE's next PLE. The next five signs point to Roman Reigns missing out on Backlash 2025.

#5. He lost at WrestleMania and isn't a Champion

Roman Reigns got some licks in at WrestleMania but ultimately lost. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

If a star is a Champion, they must be available for TV and PLEs more than other performers on the roster. Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania 41 and doesn't hold a title anymore.

He's not as important to programming as he used to be, as things have greatly changed over the last year and a half.

Had he won at the big PLE, it would have made more sense for him to stick around for a few weeks after it, potentially. Since his spot isn't what it used to be, he isn't needed for Backlash.

#4. He was written off TV with an attack on RAW after WrestleMania

One big sign that Roman Reigns will likely miss Backlash 2025 is that he was seemingly written off on the RAW after WrestleMania. He was looking for answers from Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins after events from the two-night extravaganza.

However, Bron Breakker emerged to spear both him and CM Punk. This was likely to write The Tribal Chief off TV until he is ready to come back for a meaningful program, likely around SummerSlam in August.

Showing up a week after a big attack lessens the impact it has. It's why Randy Orton was out for four months and Sami Zayn was out for one month after attacks.

#3. Roman Reigns is a part-time star

Another sign that Roman Reigns won’t compete at Backlash 2025 is that he is a part-time star. The definition of a part-time star is competing at a few events a year.

Those events are usually the bigger PLEs like WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, or Survivor Series. SummerSlam will take place over two nights this year and has often been considered the second-most important show of the year.

The big part-time names traditionally show up here. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Reigns himself made careers out of this operating tactic.

#2. Rollins' group targeted someone else

One big sign that Roman Reigns won’t be at Backlash is that Seth Rollins and his new WWE alliance turned their attention to Sami Zayn after The Underdog of the Underground confronted Rollins on RAW.

The Visionary didn’t call out his friend, but instead, Zayn came out to express disappointment with what Rollins did surrounding WrestleMania. It was weird since he was a member of The Bloodline under Reigns.

That group beat up anyone they wanted to. Since the new faction refocused its energy on a different person who stepped up to them, The Tribal Chief is likely on the back burner until the bigger PLEs.

#1. He did it last year after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship

The simplest explanation as to why Roman Reigns won't be at Backlash 2025 is that he's made a habit of disappearing for months after big events. He lost at WrestleMania 41 and didn't return until SummerSlam.

That's nearly four months out of the ring. He did the same thing in his four years as Undisputed Champion, hurting the product since only one major title existed.

Brock Lesnar did the same thing, only reappearing for the next big PLE. With a template set after WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will probably pop up for a SummerSlam match.

