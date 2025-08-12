5 Signs Sami Zayn is done with WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has been the cornerstone of Monday Night RAW for the past few years. He has delivered some great feuds and rivalries on the red brand, establishing his footing as a top-tier star. The 41-year-old has also been chasing the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW for the past couple of months.

Ad

However, it looks like Zayn's time on Monday nights has come to an end. Several hints suggest that he may no longer be a part of the RAW roster moving forward. WWE might be planning to move the former Intercontinental Champion to SmackDown, where he might embark on a new journey.

Here are five signs Sami Zayn is done with WWE RAW:

#5. Involvement in a feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn stole a quick victory over Solo Sikoa in an impromptu non-title match. However, this week, The Street Champion invaded Monday Night RAW, looking for revenge. Sikoa and his faction showed up out of nowhere and unleashed a merciless attack on the Canadian star during his match against Rusev.

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

This seems to be a major indication that Zayn would now be involved in a full-fledged feud with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. He is likely to chase the United States Championship. The MFT's attack on Sami suggests that WWE is showcasing an underdog story that will now turn into a full-blown rivalry on the blue brand.

Ad

#4. World Heavyweight Title picture is overcrowded

Sami Zayn has been in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time. However, the title picture has become quite overcrowded in recent times. Superstars like LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns have all been chasing the coveted title that Seth Rollins currently holds, leaving no room for The Underdog from the Underground.

The lack of opportunity for Zayn on the red brand signals that he may be done with RAW. His hunger for the world title might now push him to move to SmackDown to chase the blue brand's world title. Hence, this indicates that the 41-year-old may leave Monday nights and chase the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.

Ad

#3. SmackDown lacks top babyface stars

SmackDown's current roster is notably thin on prominent babyfaces capable of anchoring major storylines, particularly in the main event scene. Instead, it is stacked with a majority of heels like Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, Brock Lesnar, and others.

The shortage of top babyface stars on Friday nights is a significant factor, indicating that Sami Zayn may leave RAW to join the blue brand. Zayn is one of the most beloved stars, with a proven ability to connect with the WWE Universe through his resilience and relatability.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns' involvement with Seth Rollins

Previously, there was speculation that WWE would finally fulfill Sami Zayn's quest for the world title at WrestleMania 42 by pitting him against the World Heavyweight Champion. Now that Seth Rollins holds the coveted title, this scenario seems far-fetched. WWE appears to be building Roman Reigns' match against The Visionary for The Show of Shows next year.

This leaves Sami Zayn with no motivation to be on Monday Night RAW since he may not be part of the World Heavyweight Title in the next 7-8 months. Triple H's booking pattern suggests that he would likely prioritize Rollins vs. Reigns instead of Rollins vs. Zayn for WrestleMania 42. This is perhaps another big hint that WWE might send the Canadian packing from the red brand.

Ad

#1. Sami Zayn reached a stagnation on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has been on Monday Night RAW since April 2023. During his tenure, he has feuded with almost every superstar on the red brand, including Gunther, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. Therefore, his time on the red brand has seemingly come to a dead end, where Zayn doesn't have much left to do.

This state of stagnation that he reached in his career signals that his stint on Monday Night RAW has come to an end and that the creative team is now transitioning Sami Zayn to SmackDown for a fresh start. The former Intercontinental Champion may be headed for a new beginning where the blue brand could be his new home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!