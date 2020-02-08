5 Signs Vince McMahon is planning Goldberg vs The Fiend at Super ShowDown

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Goldberg vs The Fiend. Are you excited?

WWE has announced that Goldberg will return to SmackDown tonight to announce "Who’s next?!" on his list. The former WWE Universal Champion had his last match at Super ShowDown last year where he faced The Undertaker. The match itself wasn't that good, as it didn't deliver and the fans were disappointed. Then Goldberg had his redemption match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, where he squashed the former WWE Champion in a matter of minutes.

Also read: AEW star Chris Jericho hits back hard at online fan criticism

WWE is going to Saudi Arabia once again on February 27, and they have announced that Goldberg will be making an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown to announce his next opponent. Many fans are speculating that he could challenge Roman Reigns to a one-on-one match, as it has already been teased, but we think that WWE could be planning for a match between him and The Fiend. Here are 5 signs that Goldberg will face the current Universal Champion at Super ShowDown.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet for the WWE Championship doesn't seem like a worthy main event

WWE won't get many opportunities like this

Nobody knows how long Goldberg’s career is going to last. He could retire at any point. Now, the former Universal Champion has achieved many things that a lot of people never do. But, he's already, well... to put it bluntly... old, and his match at Super ShowDown didn't feel like a main event.

If we look at this year's Super ShowDown match card, it's likely that Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet are going to main event. However, the match itself doesn't seem that good. We all know what's going to happen. But, the most important thing to consider is that this match doesn't seem like a good fit to headline a Saudi Arabia show. WWE likes to (and are paid to) put on marequee matches for Arabia shows but Lesnar vs Ricochet is seemingly not that match.

Goldberg vs The Fiend, however, is a match that could main event Super ShowDown without a doubt. Bray Wyatt is young, and he can easily provide a great match with this legend. Plus, it'll allow the Universal Championship to main event a big show since its arrival on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT