5 Signs that John Cena will return to WWE as a heel

We may be in for a big transformation in John Cena's character very soon.

Nobody who faces The Fiend stays the same after their encounter.

Riju Dasgupta

The dark side of John Cena's persona could emerge soon

Going into the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, nobody knew what to expect. I guess some of us had an idea from what we saw unfold between The Undertaker and AJ Styles in the Boneyard match but the ultimate outcome exceeded our expectations.

The Firefly Funhouse match was like nothing we have ever seen and as Bray Wyatt emerged as the winner in the contest, the wrongs from so long ago were righted in this case. He had regained his steam and his momentum after losing big matches on grand stages and was on his way to becoming a big deal once again.

But what becomes of John Cena after this? Well, I think that he will return to the company as a heel and I will explain why across 5 points.

#5 Everyone changes after facing The Fiend or Bray Wyatt

When Finn Balor lost to The Fiend, he reverted to his original persona and went to NXT. When The Miz lost to Bray Wyatt, he became a heel once again. When Daniel Bryan lost to The Fiend, he would revert to his original 'Yes!' gimmick.

As is amply evident from the examples that I have illustrated above, everyone who faces Bray Wyatt undergoes a change. John Cena was a great heel during the early part of his career and the confrontation with Bray Wyatt may just send him down that road again.

John Cena has achieved everything there is to accomplish as a babyface and a heel turn has been teased for a really long time now. The whole storyline with Bray Wyatt may be a very interesting way to get there for him.

I can't imagine any other way in which John Cena could change except for this one.

