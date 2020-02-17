5 Signs that Rhea Ripley won't defeat Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 36

What a match this would be!

WWE has often been criticized in recent times for being too predictable and fans were on the verge of rioting again when Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble 2020, expecting that the WWE Universe would get yet another feud between her and Becky Lynch. But the company threw us all a curveball by involving the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley into the mix.

Three weeks from Royal Rumble, at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte attacked Ripley after her championship match against Bianca Belair and accepted her challenge. With this, we have a historic match set for WrestleMania 36 as Charlotte Flair will use her Royal Rumble victory to take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

While Ripley has been one of the most impactful Superstars of the Black and Gold brand, there are huge chances that she won't win her match against Charlotte at WrestleMania 36. Nonetheless, the match and the rivalry is sure to benefit the Nightmare and would end up portraying her as a star.

So with that, let's take a look at the five signs why Ripley won't defeat Charlotte at WrestleMania 36. Do let us know your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 The attempt to establish NXT as a proper third brand

One of the biggest consequences of Charlotte Flair defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and becoming the new NXT Women's Champion would be the Queen moving to NXT. In the last six months or so, WWE has massively attempted to establish NXT as its proper third brand after RAW and SmackDown.

Be it the dominating showing of the brand at Survivor Series 2019, stars like Finn Balor moving to NXT, or it getting a live broadcasting deal with the USA Network, NXT made some huge strides last year. Knowing Triple H, he's just getting started with his baby project!

With NXT directly competing with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights, the appearance of a Superstar like Charlotte is sure to attract more viewers to NXT and help them in this rating war.

