×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Spoilers you need to know for SmackDown Live next week

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.07K   //    30 Dec 2018, 09:42 IST

A returning John Cena was confronted by 'The Man', Becky Lynch
A returning John Cena was confronted by 'The Man', Becky Lynch

Both RAW and SmackDown Live were taped this week, so as to allow the talent to spend time with their loved ones during the New Year. A lot of interesting developments took place on RAW. You can read all about it here. SmackDown Live was perhaps just as eventful as RAW was, from top to bottom.

Many new storylines have commenced and most of them sound interesting. Add that to the return of John Cena and you have the setup for a very interesting show. It will be very interesting to see how all of this translates to TV next week.

That said, here are 5 items that are worth mentioning from the overall proceedings. Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember that SmackDown Live beat RAW in viewership after quite some time, last week.

#5 Samoa Joe battled Jeff Hardy for a Fatal 5-Way match spot

The two arch rivals renewed hostilities on SmackDown Live
The two arch rivals renewed hostilities on SmackDown Live

The Royal Rumble is fast approaching as 30 men gear up to get a chance to face a Champion of their choice at WrestleMania. Much like last year, the women of WWE will also receive a shot at a champion of their choosing. But whom would WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face at the Royal Rumble?

To determine this, it was announced that a Fatal 5-Way match would take place on next week's SmackDown Live. To qualify for the match, Jeff Hardy took on a man who'd been making his life miserable in recent times, Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe came out victorious after being taken to the limit by Hardy.

Joe qualified for the main event of the evening, with Styles, Ali, Orton and Mysterio. The winner would become Daniel Bryan's next Championship opponent.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown John Cena Becky Lynch
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Spoilers you need to know from RAW and SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown LIVE
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
4 options for new champions on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
4 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us