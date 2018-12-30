5 Spoilers you need to know for SmackDown Live next week

A returning John Cena was confronted by 'The Man', Becky Lynch

Both RAW and SmackDown Live were taped this week, so as to allow the talent to spend time with their loved ones during the New Year. A lot of interesting developments took place on RAW. You can read all about it here. SmackDown Live was perhaps just as eventful as RAW was, from top to bottom.

Many new storylines have commenced and most of them sound interesting. Add that to the return of John Cena and you have the setup for a very interesting show. It will be very interesting to see how all of this translates to TV next week.

That said, here are 5 items that are worth mentioning from the overall proceedings. Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember that SmackDown Live beat RAW in viewership after quite some time, last week.

#5 Samoa Joe battled Jeff Hardy for a Fatal 5-Way match spot

The two arch rivals renewed hostilities on SmackDown Live

The Royal Rumble is fast approaching as 30 men gear up to get a chance to face a Champion of their choice at WrestleMania. Much like last year, the women of WWE will also receive a shot at a champion of their choosing. But whom would WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face at the Royal Rumble?

To determine this, it was announced that a Fatal 5-Way match would take place on next week's SmackDown Live. To qualify for the match, Jeff Hardy took on a man who'd been making his life miserable in recent times, Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe came out victorious after being taken to the limit by Hardy.

New Day announced that they'll be in the #RoyalRumble Match and they also announced a Fatal Five Way Match between AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe (he defeated Jeff to qualify for the match) #SDLive — Victor Gabriel (@victorg67867500) December 30, 2018

Joe qualified for the main event of the evening, with Styles, Ali, Orton and Mysterio. The winner would become Daniel Bryan's next Championship opponent.

