5 stars who could become WWE world champions in 2024

2023 saw the crowning of new world champions in WWE. Rhea Ripley kicked off a new era when she beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. She was drafted to RAW and became the brand’s inaugural Women’s World Champion.

Seth Rollins also made history in 2023. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Rollins has since successfully defended his title against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

When it comes to the women’s championship, IYO SKY is ending 2023 on a high note. The Genius of the Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract successfully on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023. She also had an incredible title defense against Asuka.

While the aforementioned stars reigned supreme as WWE world champions in 2023, 2024 could be the year of these five men and women:

#5. Drew McIntyre needs to win world title in front of a live crowd

Drew McIntyre has had an awful 2023, to say the least. The Scottish Warrior failed to win the Royal Rumble. He couldn’t beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 and SummerSlam. He also failed to dethrone Seth Rollins for the world title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Both men are set to battle in a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at RAW: Day 1. It is possible McIntyre could turn the momentum in his favor and finally beat Rollins for the world title in front of a live crowd.

#4. Bayley can potentially have her moment at WWE WrestleMania 40

Bayley is ending 2023 with arguably the worst win-loss record in WWE. The Role Model has failed to win majority of the matches she had between January and December. Plus, Damage CTRL is probably looking for the right opportunity to boot her out.

The trials and tribulations could lead to the return of the 'hugger' gimmick. After all, that gimmick won Bayley her first world title years ago. The 34-year-old star might win the 2024 Royal Rumble and win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 subsequently.

#3. Gunther could go for a major title in 2024

Gunther made history in 2023. The Ring General surpassed Honky Tonk Man’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He’s also had some incredible title defenses during the last 12 months.

It is possible Gunther could go after the World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 40. Ideally, the Austrian would win RAW’s top prize at Bash in Berlin in Germany. Fans can check out the company’s PLE schedule for 2024 here.

#2. Becky Lynch wants to end Rhea Ripley’s title reign

Becky Lynch last held a world title in 2022. The Man dropped her championship to Bianca Belair in a great match at WrestleMania 38. She failed to reclaim the title in their rematch at SummerSlam 2022. Her last title win came on NXT when she defeat Tiffany Stratton for the brand’s women’s title.

Lynch recently talked about taking the Women’s World Championship from Rhea Ripley, preferably at WrestleMania XL. The two have only collided once in singles competition in the past. They need to run it back on the Grandest Stage of them All.

#1. Cody Rhodes could finish his story in 2024

Cody Rhodes may have failed to finish his story in 2023, but The American Nightmare is adamant he would have a fitting conclusion in 2024. Rhodes is one of the two participants currently confirmed for the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Here’s how WWE could book Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania 40. CM Punk eliminates Cody Rhodes in the Royal Rumble. Rhodes enter the Elimination Chamber, wins the number one contender’s match, and beat Roman Reigns for the undisputed title at WrestleMania XL.

Who would you like to see become world champion in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here