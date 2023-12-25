5 stars who could join The Bloodline in 2024

The Bloodline may not have predicted the shocking changes it witnessed in 2023. January came with a huge upset as Sami Zayn turned his back on Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce rocked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair shot to the back at Royal Rumble 2023.

The trouble only got worse as both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended The Usos stranglehold over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in April. The real-life best friends defeat the twins for the titles at WrestleMania 39, Night 1.

Further damage was done when Jimmy Uso rattled Roman Reigns with a Superkick at Night of Champions 2023. Jey soon followed in his brother’s footsteps as he took out their cousin with a Superkick on the June 16, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

But, perhaps, the biggest shocker came when Jey became the first person in nearly five years to pin his cousin. The Yeet Master defeated Reigns with a frog splash off the top rope to a deafening pop from the crowd at Money in the Bank 2023.

While Jimmy regrouped with his cousin and little brother Solo, Jey didn’t, as he left the faction altogether to move to Monday Night RAW. That being said, let’s take a look at five stars who could join The Bloodline in 2024:

#5. Zilla Fatu is the son of Umaga

Zilla Fatu is the youngest son of the late Umaga. The young pro wrestler learned the ropes at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school/promotion. He also made his pro debut at an ROW event in July 2023. He’s since appeared on multiple promotions.

Fatu has talked about his desire to join WWE. He’s also been active on social media at the height of The Bloodline civil war. It remains to be seen if the young member of the legendary Anoa'i family will join Roman Reigns’ faction in 2024.

#4. Naomi could rejoin her husband in WWE

Naomi's (aka Trinity) ties to The Bloodline stem from her marriage to Jimmy Uso. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion left the promotion in May 2022. She ended up signing with IMPACT Wrestling, where she’s their current Knockouts World Champion.

It is unknown if she’s committed to IMPACT Wrestling for 2024, or even multiple years thereafter. The 36-year-old star had previously talked about wanting to be a part of The Bloodline. Fans might have to wait to see if that happens in 2024.

#3. Bronson Reed has talked about wanting to join The Bloodline

Bronson Reed is arguably one of the best re-hires of the Triple H regime. The real-life Jermaine Haley is a former NXT North American Champion. He gave Gunther one of his toughest Intercontinental Championship defenses in October 2023.

Reed is the only one on this list who doesn’t have familial ties with Roman Reigns or the rest of The Bloodline. That being said, he has gone public about his intent to be a part of arguably the most dominant faction in modern WWE.

#2. Ava interacted with Paul Heyman in NXT

Ava made history as the first fourth generation wrestler to sign with NXT. The Rock’s daughter reported to the Performance Center in 2020. She made her television debut two years later on the October 25, 2022, episode of NXT.

Her interaction with Paul Heyman on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT sent the wrestling world into a frenzy. Though nothing has happened since then, it is possible Triple H could be waiting for the right time to make her a part of The Bloodline.

#1. Jacob Fatu is one of the top acts on the independents

For those who haven’t watched Jacob Fatu, the man is built like a tank with the agility of a cat. Fatu is one of the many Samoan family members who are active on the independent. He’s a former champion in his MLW promotion.

Fatu’s incredible offense has led to fans wanting him in The Bloodline. He’s set to be former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle’s first opponent on the independents in more than five years. It remains to be seen if Fatu will join his extended family in WWE next year.

