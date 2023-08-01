5 stars who could leave WWE SummerSlam 2023 as World Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is one of the most anticipated events every year, and this year is no exception. The event is just about a week away, and the company has planned thrilling bouts to entertain the fans.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will feature multiple title matches, and most importantly, it will feature Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battling for the World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clashing over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Without further ado, here are five men who could leave the show as world champions. The current list includes men only.

#5. Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is set to battle his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023. The bout has been a long time coming and will seemingly go down as the match of the night.

Roman Reigns has been world champion for almost three years and, in the process, has broken several records during his long-lasting title reign. While Jey Uso might seem like the greatest threat to The Tribal Chief's dominance, Reigns could still leave the show as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4. Jey Uso

Speaking of the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso will also come to mind as a possible winner. While Roman Reigns' title run is very important to the company, so is Jey's story.

Jey Uso started down this path three years ago when he first feuded with his corrupt cousin. After he pinned The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2023, he can certainly do it again. If all the stars align at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Jey Uso may leave the show as a world champion.

#3. Seth Rollins

After showcasing his incredible talent in recent years, Rollins finally got his hands on the gold once again when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. His reign has been incredible, to say the least, with him frequently defending the title on Monday Night RAW.

He is scheduled to face Finn Balor at the upcoming premium live event, and it is not the first time he will meet this opponent in the squared circle. As he recently defeated Balor in one-on-one competition, he can certainly beat The Prince again to walk out of WWE SummerSlam 2023 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Finn Balor

As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at The Biggest Event of The Summer. While most fans would expect Rollins to emerge as the winner, Finn Balor will also try to get the most out of the opportunity to redeem his relevancy.

The current Judgment Day member famously defeated Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2016 to become the first-ever Universal Champion. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish the title due to an injury and never won a world championship on the main roster again.

But he now has another chance to defeat The Visionary at an installment of the same event, and if he manages to pick up the win, he will walk out as the World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Damian Priest could become world champion at WWE SummerSlam 2023

While the other stars on the list will compete in world title matches in an attempt to become a champion, Damian Priest is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank contract, which he can cash in whenever and wherever he wants.

Most people would expect Damian to cash in on Seth Rollins, considering his rivalry with The Judgment Day, but he could surprise everyone on August 5. Damian Priest could cash in on Finn Balor after the latter defeats Rollins to start a Judgment Day civil war.

Also, both Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will be exhausted after the Tribal Combat match, so Damian can cash in for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as well. Either way, he has a high chance of walking out of WWE SummerSlam 2023 as a world champion.

