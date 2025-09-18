5 Stars WWE should push after Wrestlepalooza

WWE cannot move forward if it continues to push the same stars all the time. Indeed, a handful of major stars usually receive the most title runs/opportunities.Officials will always push Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair. If those stars were always champions, however, the product would be boring and predictable.That was partially the case about four years ago. To move things forward and keep the product compelling and exciting, new names must take center stage.That can lead to bigger opportunities and the creation of new megastars. With that in mind, WWE should push the next five stars after Wrestlepalooza.#5. Rusev is too physical to overlookWhat's the point of bringing a star back from AEW if nothing significant is done with that performer? That became apparent with Andrade at first, but he and Rey Fenix started tagging together.Rusev was always a monster heel, so he had that physical credibility to back up his work. He was also entertaining during his Rusev Day run.With Dominik Mysterio as a cowardly heel, his time with the Intercontinental Championship is approaching its end.The Bulgarian Brute confronted Dirty Dom on RAW, scaring the newly minted double champion. It's time for Dom's reign to end. Rusev would bring a new legitimacy to the title that's been lacking since Dom won it at WrestleMania.#4. Rey Fenix wows fans on SmackDown View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRey Fenix was one of the more exciting additions to WWE in recent memory. He always entertains the fans with his kicks, flips, and high-flying offense.The former AEW star lost too many matches in his early run with WWE and was absent from programming following SummerSlam. He challenged Sami Zayn in a great Open Challenge match on last week's SmackDown.That spotlight should continue and hopefully lead to a mid-card title soon. Randy Orton and The Miz have won enough titles, so picking some newer names as United States and Intercontinental Champions will show faith from the bookers.#3. Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT ChampionCarmelo Hayes has yet to have the success he had on his first official night as a member of SmackDown. He faced Cody Rhodes during his first run as Undisputed WWE Champion, and showed he could hang with the cream of the crop.Since then, he's bounced back and forth from feud to feud, including his latest pairing with The Miz. That partnership looks like it's coming to an end, so officials need to start treating Melo like they did Bron Breakker.Breakker already won the Intercontinental Title and has been booked near the World Heavyweight Championship. Hayes was a foundational member of NXT 2.0 and one of the most complete stars. He needs to be pushed higher following Wrestlepalooza.#2. Aleister Black walks a fine line in WWEWhile the Wyatt Sicks take up most of the creepy vibe on SmackDown, there's no reason a singles star can't portray a similar gimmick. Aleister Black isn't dabbling in the dark arts, but he tests the limits of how people perceive their spot in WWE.Black is a unique performer with a special aura. He should be moving up the card following Wrestlepalooza. Facing and potentially defeating Sami Zayn would do wonders. Black could also feud with Cody Rhodes.#1. Penta always delivers despite inconsistent bookingJust like his brother, Fenix, Penta entered WWE with a lot of anticipation and excitement. He was a known commodity for years, but fell out of favor in his final months with AEW.The Fearless One has already challenged for the Intercontinental Title on a few occasions, but lost each time. Two of those losses were to Dominik Mysterio. Penta is too popular and unique to keep feuding with the New Day.He did pivot to clash with The Vision, but didn't gain any steam from that feud. Once Wrestlepalooza is in the books, officials need to start Penta's ascent up the card.