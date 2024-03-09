WWE WrestleMania is where dreams come true, and this has been the norm for 40 years now. But not all wrestlers can achieve their dreams at The Show of Shows, and that could be the case this year too.

On The Road to WrestleMania XL, WWE has been cooking like they've never cooked before. There is no shortage of intriguing storylines involving captivating personalities that have the fans heavily invested. On top of the mountain is Cody Rhodes, whose 'story' has connected with wrestling fans from across the globe.

But The Dashing One isn't the only one striving to finish a story at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Several other performers are also trying their best to accomplish goals that have been eluding them for quite a while, if not forever.

But when it comes to professional wrestling, not everybody can be a winner. So, it's a given that not all wrestlers will be able to finish their stories at WrestleMania XL. Here are five of them.

#5 John Cena will NOT end his long-running losing streak in singles action

The term 'G.O.A.T' gets thrown around quite a lot these days, but if there's one superstar who truly embodies it, it's John Cena.

With a staggering sixteen world championships, two Royal Rumble wins, and a plethora of iconic matches in his resume, there's no doubt that John Cena is in a league of his own. Even though he wrestles more of a part-time basis now, his popularity hasn't dipped one bit.

Lately, though, The Cenation Leader's stock as a singles wrestler has been on a steady decline. He hasn't won a singles match on WWE TV in nearly six years, and it looks like WrestleMania XL wouldn't mark the end of his disappointing losing streak.

The Peacemaker star's calendar is currently booked to the full with acting commitments. So, even though he's seemingly trying to take some time out to show up at WrestleMania, it's highly unlikely that he will take part in a match. So, his long-awaited singles victory would probably have to wait.

#4 Asuka will NOT win her first WrestleMania match

From becoming a multi-time women's champion to winning the Money in the Bank and the first Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Empress of Tomorrow has carved out a Hall of Fame career for herself in WWE.

Despite that, there's one major element of success missing from her prolific run: a victory at The Show of Shows. Yes, it's true. Despite being on the main roster for more than six years now, Asuka has never had her hand raised by the referee at WrestleMania.

From the looks of it, The Skull Reaper might have to wait one more year to break her 'Mania curse. Granted that she's currently enjoying a dominant run as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, it looks like The Kabuki Warriors will be losing their belts at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

A recent segment involving Damage CTRL suggests that Jade Cargill would be one of Asuka and Kairi Sane's challengers at WrestleMania XL. If that turns out to be the direction, the only logical move would be to have the promising newcomer walk away with a statement-making victory.

#3 Sami Zayn will NOT end either night as a singles champion

WWE's current roster is loaded with lovable babyfaces, and Sami Zayn occupies one of the top spots on said list.

His work as The Honorary Uce and the subsequent falling out with The Bloodline was among the most surreal storylines in recent history. As a result, he main evented his first WrestleMania last year and became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with real-life best friend, Kevin Owens.

However, after Owens left for WWE SmackDown in the fall of 2023, The Master Strategist seemingly lost his way. As a result, he lost not only one but two opportunities to headline the upcoming WrestleMania. Nevertheless, now that he has started racking up wins again, he has dialed up his determination to win singles gold to 11.

He is currently eyeing Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. However, considering that Chad Gable promised to dethrone The Ring General for his family, it looks like Sami Zayn would have to take a backseat to him this April.

#2 Sheamus will NOT become a WWE Grand Slam Champion

At WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe got to see one of the finest triple-threat matches in recent history. Even though Sheamus was unable to secure a victory in said bout, he has made it clear that he'd keep chasing the Intercontinental Gold until he completes his Grand Slam.

Like Chad Gable, WWE's resident Banger King would love nothing more than to be the guy who ends Gunther's historic title reign. However, like Sami Zayn, The Celtic Warrior seemingly will have to wait for a while.

With Gable gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 40, all signs are pointing to him challenging The Imperium head. Given how crushed he was following his last loss to The Ring General, The Alpha Academy founder would stop at nothing to ensure he defeats the champ fair and square, one-on-one, leaving no room for any doubts.

That said, WWE might end up adding a few more chapters to Sheamus' story, because the odds are stacked against him having a substantial part to play at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

#1 The Rock and Roman Reigns' dream team will NOT survive The American Nightmare

WWE WrestleMania XL Night One will be headlined by a blockbuster tag team match. For the first time ever, The People's Champion will join forces with The Tribal Chief to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The outcome of the aforementioned duos clash will heavily impact the co-main event of Night Two: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. And the outcome of the Night Two main event will probably determine the future of The Bloodline.

During the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The Brahma Bull touched upon the irreplaceable legacy of Anoaʻi family. When Cody Rhodes 'insulted' the trailblazing family, The People's Champion had no choice but to attack him and form an alliance with Roman Reigns, the man he wanted to face at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Now, along with his prestigious title, The Tribal Chief will also be defending his family's honor against The American Nightmare on April 7. If Reigns loses, The Bloodline will no longer be deemed the most dominant force in wrestling. That, in turn, could lead to The Great One himself pulling the plug on the star-studded family reunion.

