5 strangest injuries WWE Superstars have suffered

It goes without saying that when any WWE Superstar steps into the ring, a career-changing injury is always possible. That's what makes us, as fans, appreciate the art of pro wrestling, knowing full well that every single performer is putting their body on the line every time for our entertainment.

Sadly, over the years, a handful of talented individuals have sustained injuries that have kept them on the shelf for a significant amount of time. Or even worse, being forced to hang up their wrestling boots for good and retire from competing.

In very rare instances, there have been some unusual occurrences where wrestlers have succumbed to injury in a bizarre way, or sustained unimaginable damage to their bodies.

With that being said, let's take a look at five of the strangest injuries WWE Superstars have suffered.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura was bitten by a dog before WWE's 2018 tour of Japan

Shinsuke Nakamura during his entrance at WrestleMania 38

In the summer of 2018, before WWE headed to Asia for a series of house shows, Shinsuke Nakamura was attacked by a police dog. As the King of Strong Style worked out, police entered the venue the company was performing that night for a security check. The Japanese star was bitten on the leg.

The incident resulted in the 2018 Royal Rumble winner being taken to a local medical facility to be treated. Shinsuke Nakamura ultimately returned to compete in the ring a month later.

#4. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman tore his anus during a match

Sean Waltman talking during nWo's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman performed at Jerry Lynn's retirement in March 2013; however, he came out of his match with a terrible injury.

While performing his signature move, the Bronco Buster, in the corner of the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer tore his anus. Waltman collided with an exposed turnbuckle, which caused the accident to occur. The DX and nWo member later had surgery to repair the damage.

#3. Sami Zayn injured himself during his entrance

Sami Zayn in the ring on SmackDown

In May 2015, Sami Zayn made his way to the ring on RAW to answer a challenge from then-United States Champion John Cena. He answered the call in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

As he excitedly swung his arms during his entrance, The Master Strategist's shoulder popped out of place. He managed to get through with the match against Cena but was ultimately ruled out of action for seven months.

#2. Mr. McMahon tears both of his quads entering the ring

The 2005 Royal Rumble Match initially ended with both John Cena and Batista tumbling over the rope and hitting the floor at the same time, with referees divided on just who was the rightful winner.

This brought Vince McMahon stomping angrily down the ramp. As he slid into the ring, McMahon tore both of his quads. He attempted to get on his feet but was unable to stand, so proceeded to restart the match between the two superstars while sitting on the canvas.

#1. Hall of Famer Mick Foley lost his ear

Mick Foley is nicknamed the "hardcore legend" and there is a reason for that. The WWE Hall of Famer was never afraid to put it all on the line to entertain the fans. One incident even resulted in him losing his ear.

In a match against Vader in 1994 in Dresden, Germany, Foley got caught between the ring ropes and ultimately lost a piece of his ear upon trying to escape. The former WWE Champion continued the match and even posed for a photo after the bout with a smile on his face, pointing at the remains of his ear.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far