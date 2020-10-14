5 strangest picks from WWE Draft 2020

With every draft in professional sports, there will always be some head-scratching moves. The WWE Draft 2020 was no different. While the top few picks went as expected (Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Fiend all first-round picks), there were still some names that waited awfully long before they were chosen.

Conventional wisdom would lead us to believe that a Champion will be picked in one of the first two rounds, but that wasn't the case with all of the title holders at WWE Draft 2020. And a former United States and NXT Champion didn't even get drafted by RAW or SmackDown.

Some moves at WWE Draft 2020 made sense as the likes of Lana, Tamina, and Erik of the Viking Raiders not getting drafted. Lana and Tamina are towards the bottom of WWE's women's divisions, whereas Erik is a bit directionless following the devastating injury to his partner, Ivar.

Whether you liked the moves or not, there were definitely some odd choices made during the two nights of the event. Here are five of the stranger ones of the WWE Draft 2020. Some of my reasoning is based on the fact that a star didn't move or because of the opportunity that the stars will/won't have on their current brand.

#5 King Corbin stays on SmackDown at WWE Draft 2020

The King is still on Friday nights after WWE Draft 2020

King Corbin was a plague on Monday Night RAW when he was the "Constable" of the brand. He had a reign of terror that saw him abuse his powers to his advantage while putting down the majority of faces of the brand.

WWE then moved him over to SmackDown, where he would win the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament. While that was likely the right call due to a heel being better suited for that role, it's been all downhill for Corbin ever since then. His 2019 would see him battle Chad Gable a few more times before entering into a lengthy feud with Roman Reigns. Reigns won at practically every turn except for an infamous dog food segment and a match or two.

Advertisement

Even after that, Corbin has seemed to come out on the short end of most of his WWE feuds. While the likes of Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews have joined SmackDown again during WWE Draft 2020, it seems like he could have received a fresh start on RAW. Instead, he'll likely continue to lose mid-card feuds.

Changing his gimmick or character completely might be the best way to save him. To remedy that, it would have been best to send him over to RAW and draft Angel Garza or Elias to SmackDown instead.