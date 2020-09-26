5 Stunning betrayals that could happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 - WWE Superstar returns to lead RETRIBUTION?

On paper, WWE Clash of Champions 2020 does not really look like the most packed pay-per-view event, and this stems from the fact that a lot of the matches are very predictable. There's no way that anyone in their right minds believes that Roman Reigns will drop the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 or that Zelina Vega is going to become the RAW Women's Champion.

However, there is a great possibility for dramatic twists during the show, and the five betrayals mentioned here could certainly occur during WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Yes, none of these may indeed occur during the show, which is fine, but even if one of them occurs, it could dramatically alter the course of the product following WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

#5 Keith Lee steps out from the ambulance at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and helps Randy Orton become Champion

Many expected Keith Lee to be a part of the WWE Championship match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 but to the surprise of one and all, he is not a part of the contest. And because of this, Keith Lee could turn heel and turn on someone who has been his friend on the episodes of RAW leading up to WWE Clash of Champions 2020- Drew McIntyre. It would be a massive leap up for him if he becomes the primary antagonist for the face of WWE right now.

Randy Orton could become the WWE Champion as a result of the assault, and Keith Lee does not necessarily have to be aligned with The Viper to achieve this result. It may be a way to move both McIntyre and Lee away from the title picture.