5 successful Money in the Bank cash-ins that soon fizzled out 

WWE recently hosted Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event at the sold out O2 Arena in London, England. Damian Priest and IYO SKY won the men's and women's MITB ladder match respectively. The two superstars now have an opportunity to rise to the top of the card.

Looking at the history of the briefcase, there have been more successful Money in the Bank cash-in attempts than failed ones. But a successful cash-in alone doesn't guarantee that a WWE Superstar would be a main-event mainstay.

A contract that assures a talent to challenge for a Championship anytime and at any place is no less than a golden ticket. Furthermore, history is proof that Money in the Bank winners can be pretty smart with their timings.

However, merely winning the big one by trading in the briefcase isn't where the story ends. It's about whether or not one can keep building on the momentum and become a top entity after that. Unfortunately, quite a few WWE Superstars have been unlucky in this regard.

So, let's take a look at five Money in the Bank winners who had successful cash-ins, but quickly lost steam afterward.

#5 Nikki A.S.H. (Cashed in a night after WWE Money in the Bank 2021)

The first few weeks of Nikki Kross' run as "Almost a Super Hero" reeked of promise. That promise led to her winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake event in 2021.

She wasted almost no time in seizing the opportunity and winning the Raw Women's Championship just 24 hours after winning the briefcase. The SaNiTY alum defeated a laid-out Charlotte Flair to win the title.

At that point, things were almost looking up for Nikki. However, her run as the top player in the women's division soon came to a halt. Flair would reclaim the Championship a few weeks later and Nikki would soon find herself falling down the card.

Eventually, she dropped the superhero gimmick and started hunting for a new direction, which she has yet to discover.

#4 The Miz (Cashed in at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021)

Mr. Shyness @MrShyness8 Bobby Lashley launches a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre after defending his title in the elimination chamber followed by The Miz taking advantage and cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win his second world title! First time he has been WWE Champion since 2011 Bobby Lashley launches a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre after defending his title in the elimination chamber followed by The Miz taking advantage and cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win his second world title! First time he has been WWE Champion since 2011 https://t.co/q8FbTeQ42T

The Miz's WWE career illustrates how far sheer determination can take a person. He happens to be a two-time Grand Slam Champion, as well as a two-time Money in the Bank contract holder. Interestingly, both of his World Title wins came from well-timed cash-ins.

In the fall of 2020, The Miz defeated that year's Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis, and took ownership of the lucrative contract. Fast forward to February 2021, then-WWE Champion had just survived a grueling Elimination Chamber match. Before he could celebrate his win, though, he would get attacked by Bobby Lashley.

It would turn out that the attack was part of a plan, which would allow The Miz to cash in on a vulnerable McIntyre. What The Awesome One didn't want to admit was that the deal with Lashley clearly suggested that the latter would get a title shot right away.

Thus, The Miz would go on to drop the World Title to The Dominator eight days after winning it. Following that loss, his stock as a main-event player took a massive hit.

#3 Dolph Ziggler (Cashed in on the post-WrestleMania 29 edition of RAW)

Soa✨ @Soawax_ Dolph Ziggler's cash in is clearly one of the best memories of my childhood Dolph Ziggler's cash in is clearly one of the best memories of my childhood https://t.co/93bVphLN2k

Money in the Bank cash-ins always get the crowds on their feet. The suddenness of the whole thing creates an immersive experience, which is hard to replicate. Among all the exciting cash-ins, Dolph Ziggler's was one of the most memorable ones.

The Showoff had the privilege of making history in front of a super-passionate crowd. As he rushed down the aisle and challenged an injured Alberto Del Rio for his World Heavyweight Championship, fans in attendance kept cheering him on like a hometown hero.

Much to everyone's delight, he won the impromptu clash. But the unique vibe of that night didn't translate into a historic reign for Ziggler. A little over a month into his run as the World Heavyweight Champion, he got concussed and temporarily sidelined from action.

Shortly after his return in June, he lost both the title and his momentum, halting his ascension to megastardom.

#2 Jack Swagger (Cashed in shortly after WWE WrestleMania XXVI)

William Wesley Elm @Mr_WWE_2023 10 years ago today, April 2, 2010, it was #Smackdown @RealJakeHager chased in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated @IAmJericho to win the World Heavyweight Title. By the end of the night, Swagger laid out Jericho and Edge. 10 years ago today, April 2, 2010, it was #Smackdown. @RealJakeHager chased in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated @IAmJericho to win the World Heavyweight Title. By the end of the night, Swagger laid out Jericho and Edge. https://t.co/GuWGmffb1E

Today, many fans wouldn't even think about Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger) attacking Chris Jericho. But the same wasn't the case back in 2010.

At WrestleMania XXVI, The All-American American became the fifth man to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Fresh off a dominant run in the now-defunct ECW, all signs were pointing to Hager becoming a big deal on either of the flagship shows.

Within two weeks of securing the contract, he would cash it in on an incapacitated Chris Jericho and win the Big Gold Belt. Unfortunately for him, though, WWE officials were quick to realize that it was too soon to be putting a World Title on Hager.

As a result, he would embark on a lackluster run filled with him taking losses left and right. He lost the title to Rey Mysterio in June of that year and went back to being a midcard talent.

#1 Rob Van Dam (Announced his cash-in in advance)

WrestlingMemories @WrestleMemories Rob Van Dam cashes in his money in the bank & defeats John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 to win the WWE Title! http://t.co/8e2qxiCaGn Rob Van Dam cashes in his money in the bank & defeats John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 to win the WWE Title! http://t.co/8e2qxiCaGn

The first-ever Mr. Money in the Bank, Edge, waited for the perfect opportunity to cash in his contract. His successor, Rob Van Dam, followed a different route.

The Whole Dam Show informed then-WWE Champion, John Cena, about his intention to cash in his contract at 2006's ECW: One Night Stand event. Due to the bout being contested under extreme rules, Cena's arch-rival, Edge, was able to swoop in and make sure the former didn't retain the title.

As for Van Dam, he would receive the reinstated ECW World Championship on top of being the WWE Champion. There were no doubts that the Double World Champion was destined for absolute greatness.

In a disappointing turn of events, though, the ECW icon's violation of WWE's wellness policy immediately signaled the end of his short-lived but humongous push.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes