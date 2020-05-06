Could we potentially see Liv Morgan embrace her heel side?

Money in the Bank is WWE's next big pay-per-view after WrestleMania and the thing is, everyone is waiting with bated breath to see how it will pan out. WrestleMania received mixed reactions because of the unique manner in which it was held, but now that the WWE Universe at home is used to the format, one wonders if Money in the Bank will be received any better.

Money in the Bank 2020 features the men's and the women's ladder matches, and while there is a lot more in the rest of the card, the most unique feature about this year's edition is that it will be held in WWE corporate headquarters. And with that in mind, let me present 5 face and heel turns that could potentially take the Money in the Bank pay-per-view by storm.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you believe any of the following face and heel turns will potentially enhance the product.

#5 Apollo Crews turns heel, spoils AJ Styles' chances

It was supposed to be Apollo Crews' moment, but he decided to take on Andrade in a singles match and this led to him getting hurt and being removed from the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Why could Apollo Crews turn heel at Money in the Bank?

Well, AJ Styles has come into the picture and literally taken up the spot that belonged to Apollo Crews. If Crews were to attack Styles and cost him his spot, it could potentially turn Styles into a babyface as well. And Styles is popular enough to become a babyface at this point in time, whereas Crews needs a heel turn to tap into a different side of his personality.

Money in the Bank could be the start of the rest of Apollo Crews' career.