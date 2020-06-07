5 Superstars who appeared in WCW, WWE, and AEW

There aren't many in the industry who can boast about this accomplishment.

These 5 wrestlers have appeared in WWE, WCW, and AEW.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Chris Jericho

The late 90s is regarded as possibly the greatest era in the history of pro-wrestling, as both WWE and WCW were garnering huge numbers on a weekly basis, and The Monday Night Wars was wowing fans of all ages.

WCW had been a major player in the pro-wrestling industry for a long time at that point, but it all changed when WWE bought it off in early 2001, finally putting an end to the rating wars. Over the next two decades, WWE turned into a global media giant, boasting over a billion social media followers. Impact Wrestling had its moments, but never managed to trump Vince's McMahon's creation.

Last year, AEW came into being and is currently one of the most exciting promotions to follow on a weekly basis. There have been a bunch of wrestlers who can brag about having appeared for all three promotions. Let's take a look at 5 of these stars who appeared in WCW, WWE, and AEW.

#5 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho

Regarded by a large number of fans as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle, Chris Jericho has done it all in the world of pro-wrestling. He was a Cruiserweight sensation in WCW during the Monday Night Wars, and boasted incredible wrestling and mic skills.

He left WCW for WWE in 1999, and introduced himself as a savior who had come to save the company. Jericho had an iconic exchange with The Rock in his WWE debut. He went on to win a string of World Titles and became one of the biggest heels in the industry over the next decade or so.

Chris Jericho on WWE vs AEW:

Advertisement

Jericho signed a contract with AEW in early 2019, dubbing it as the best deal of his life. He defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, to bag a World Title opportunity. Jericho later defeated Hangman Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. After a reign that lasted for months, Jericho lost the title to Jon Moxley.

1 / 5 NEXT