5 Superstars who could be better than Solo Sikoa as Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent

Randy Orton was supposed to battle Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but that will no longer be the case. Kevin Owens made an unfortunate announcement recently on SmackDown and shared that he would be forced to miss The Show of Shows due to a neck injury.

Ad

Orton planted Nick Aldis with an RKO out of frustration following The Prizefighter's announcement. The Viper was confronted by Solo Sikoa this past Friday night on SmackDown, but several stars would be better opponents for Randy Orton at the biggest show of the year.

Listed below are five WWE stars who would be better opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 than Solo Sikoa.

#5. Nick Aldis could battle Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Nick Aldis currently serves as the General Manager of SmackDown, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time earlier this month on the blue brand. He got hit with an RKO by Orton after Kevin Owens revealed his injury, and the former NWA star may want revenge on the veteran following the attack.

Ad

Trending

Aldis would be a better WrestleMania opponent for Orton than Solo Sikoa because he is an authority figure in the company. The 38-year-old has not competed in a match since 2023, but is still in phenomenal shape. The WWE Universe would be excited to see Aldis return to the ring, and it could also lead to an entertaining storyline between Orton and the SmackDown GM following WrestleMania 41.

#4. Jeff Cobb

There have been rumors that Jeff Cobb could be joining WWE soon. The veteran made a name for himself in NJPW and has also made scattered appearances for All Elite Wrestling over the past few years.

Ad

The promotion may decide to give Cobb a memorable debut for the company, and have him be revealed as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania. Cobb could even defeat Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All, giving the 42-year-old an impressive start to his journey as a WWE Superstar.

#3. Omos

WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Omos has not appeared for the company since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant spent some time in Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year and captured the GHC Tag Team Championships alongside Jack Morris.

Ad

The company could have Omos return as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41. Omos is still popular among wrestling fans, and the promotion may finally have him return to action this weekend.

#2. Rusev

Rusev spent a decade in WWE before being released in 2020. The veteran performed for the past several years in All Elite Wrestling and captured the TNT Championship during his tenure with the company. However, his time in AEW was underwhelming, and he would often disappear from television for months.

Ad

He exited AEW earlier this year and is rumored to be returning to WWE. Rusev could return with Lana at WrestleMania as Randy Orton's opponent and defeat the 45-year-old in his return to the company. It would be a massive moment for Rusev, and would also signify that the promotion has major plans for him moving forward.

#1. Aleister Black

Ad

Aleister Black was very successful in NXT, but his initial run on the promotion's main roster left a lot to be desired. The promotion seemingly didn't have a plan for him, and he was released in 2021.

The veteran then signed with All Elite Wrestling and performed under the name Malakai Black. He debuted in AEW by attacking Cody Rhodes, but quickly got lost in the shuffle following his rivalry with The American Nightmare.

Black exited AEW earlier this year, and could return to WWE as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania. The 39-year-old will likely get a massive reaction from fans if he returns to the promotion, and a victory over Randy Orton at the Showcase of the Immortals would be a great way to give Black a fresh start in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More