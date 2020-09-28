5 Superstars who can challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been one of the most impressive Superstars in the pandemic-hit era of WWE. Ever since winning the WWE Championship from 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has been nearly unstoppable, overcoming every challenge on his path.

Last night at WWE Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre defended his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match. During the match, several WWE legends like Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Christian, and Ric Flair made an appearance attacking Orton in order to take revenge from him. Ultimately, the WWE Champion was successful in retaining his title.

From the looks of it, his feud with Randy Orton seems to be over. But that doesn't mean that the WWE Champion can relax as several WWE Superstars would be looking to get a shot at his title. Let's take a look at five Superstars who can challenge Drew McIntyre next.

Be sure to comment down and let us know who would you want to see go up against the WWE Champion next.

#5 Keith Lee challenges Drew McIntyre

Well my friend.... It seems we get to have a little friendly competition. pic.twitter.com/o1Y7ft0hi1 — Skeptical Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 12, 2020

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee moved up to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW after WWE SummerSlam and immediately got involved in the feud between the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

While the Limitless One picked up a clean victory over Randy Orton at WWE Payback, his track record since then hasn't been good. Keith Lee also had a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre on RAW which ended in a no-result due to an interference from RETRIBUTION. But that does give him leverage to claim a rematch against the WWE Champion and we might see that happen on RAW tonight.

Keith Lee has been one of the most impressive WWE Superstars in the last year and WWE seems to be high on him as well. But do they believe enough in him to let him defeat Drew McIntyre and become the new WWE Champion so soon after his main roster debut? He certainly has the charisma and talent to justify that decision.