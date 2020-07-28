While WWE may be at the forefront of producing some of the biggest professional wrestling stars ever to grace the industry, more than a few provided some of their best work outside of WWE.

Some WWE Superstars established their first stables outside of the company

Perhaps, due to WWE being the leader in sports entertainment, many fans worldwide seem to forget that other organizations have produced stars, teams, and, most importantly, stables that defined pro wrestling. While the definition of a stable differs from person to person, it tends to mean a team of three people or more.

Stables are always at their best when they surround a group of heels. D-Generation X, The Corporation, The Ministry of Darkness, The Corporate Ministry, Evolution, The Hart Foundation, Wyatt Family, Nation of Domination, The Million Dollar Corporation, etc. are just some examples of incredibly successful heel factions.

In short, the stable concept works best when it acts as an obstacle against the babyface who must defeat them against all odds. But more importantly, being associated with a stable can change a wrestler's stardom and, in some cases, actually catapult it to greater heights.

The more significant point is that a stable can define both the babyface and the evil leader in charge of the said group and if done right, elevates both talents to the next level.

Here are 5 Superstars who formed their first stables outside of WWE.

#5 Raven - Raven's Nest and The Flock in ECW and WCW Respectively

Raven did it twice (Pic Source: WWE)

Raven was once a former WWE Superstar who found his footing in Paul Heyman's ECW, where he created the Raven character as a sociopathic villain playing mind games on his opponents.

Raven did what most heels did (and still do) and created a stable in ECW dubbed Raven's Nest. This included the likes of Stevie Richards, The Blue Meanie, and other known associates.

When he debuted in WCW, the stable was more defined and redubbed The Flock. It included some notable names such as Kanyon, Billy Kidman, Perry Saturn, and Scotty Riggs.

With the aid of The Flock, Raven won the WCW United States Championship but would only be the champion for a day. He would be dethroned by Goldberg, who had a rocket strapped to his back at the time.

Note: As Scotty Flamingo, Raven was a part of the Diamond Mine stable in WCW in 1991-1992 but its leader was Diamond Dallas Page