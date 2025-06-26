5 Superstars who could help John Cena beat CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

WWE is heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, where John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his archrival, CM Punk. Unlike the old Cenation Leader who stood by Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, this new version of Cena doesn't shy away from taking shortcuts.

Whether it's going below the belt, using the championship as a weapon, or taking assistance from someone, The Last Real Champion will do anything and everything to make sure he leaves the Stamford-based promotion by the end of the year with the title.

In this listicle, we will look at five stars who can help The Never Seen 17 defeat CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions. The list also includes superstars who are currently not signed to the company. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Logan Paul could show up at WWE Night of Champions

John Cena recently found an unlikely ally in the form of Logan Paul, as the two teamed up to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. While there was some apparent tension between the two during the bout, The Maverick may still show up in Riyadh to help The Franchise Player retain his title and get a little payback from Punk.

Logan and Punk have been at odds in the past. The former US Champion eliminated The Second City Saint from the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The Best in The World got his lick back by pinning Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Therefore, The Maverick could make his presence felt in Riyadh and help Cena retain his title and seek revenge on CM Punk.

#4. Matt Cardona

On last week's SmackDown, John Cena delivered his version of the pipebomb promo. Similar to how CM Punk mentioned Colt Cabana in the original pipebomb, The Franchise Player sent his regards to Matt Cardona, better known to WWE fans as Zack Ryder.

Cardona was quick to acknowledge the mention with a post on X. While he is not currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion, the company may bring The Indy God back for one night to capitalize on the buzz generated on last week's SmackDown and have him assist The Unseen 17 at Night of Champions.

#3. Nic Nemeth

Another star who was mentioned by Cena last week was Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler). The 44-year-old veteran was with WWE for 19 years before being released in September 2023. He has shared the ring with both Cena and Punk countless times, and following the surprising mention by The Franchise Player last week, Nemeth may appear at Night of Champions and help Cena beat Punk.

Nemeth is currently not signed to WWE, but the working partnership between TNA and the Stamford-based promotion may come into play for the 44-year-old to show up in Riyadh.

#2. Travis Scott

While Travis Scott is not a WWE Superstar, the rap sensation is no stranger to the physicality of the squared circle. The 34-year-old megastar played a major role in John Cena winning his record-setting 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

There have been rumors of Travis Scott making his in-ring debut for a while now, and with WWE heading to Saudi Arabia, a place known to feature high-profile names, there could be no better time for the rap superstar to make his return. Given his ties with John Cena, it would not be surprising if Travis helped The Franchise Player once again at Night of Champions.

#1. The Rock

The Final Boss has ghosted the WWE Universe since Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he remains one of the most talked-about stars. CM Punk has been vocal about his issues with The Rock since he played a key role in John Cena's heel turn.

In typical CM Punk fashion, The Second City Saint did not hold back and cut a scathing promo targeting The Rock after the shocking events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Interestingly, John Cena recently clapped back at those who accused him of selling his soul to The Rock, stating that he just ''grabbed an opportunity,'' raising questions about his current standing with The Final Boss. To remove all doubts, The Great One could make his long-awaited return at Night of Champions and help Cena retain the title.

