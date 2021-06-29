5 Superstars John Cena needs to face when he returns

John Cena recently claimed that he would be back with WWE sooner rather than later. The 16-time World Champion and certified Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 36 where he was erased by The Fiend.

No one really knew if we'd ever see Cena again, as that looked like a definitive end for him. However, he did some promotional work for the WrestleMania ads this year, showing that he wasn't gone for good.

So when John Cena returns to WWE, who should he be facing? There are a lot of WWE Superstars who'd love to get a match out of Cena, both old rivals and fresh match-ups. If we're doing one last run for him, which lucky superstars will have his last few matches?

Today we'll be counting down five superstars John Cena needs to face when he returns.

#5 John Cena should get one last match against Randy Orton

While the opportunity is there for John Cena to face Edge one more time, Randy Orton has just a bit more left in the tank. If WWE truly considers Orton to be his greatest enemy, by way of a video they posted on Twitter yesterday, we should get one final showdown between these two.

The last time Cena faced Orton was in 2017, just before the former lost the WWE Championship to Bray Wyatt. John Cena found himself in a rough way as The Viper and Wyatt were still a unit, and the latter attempted to cost him the match. Wyatt's former ally, the late Luke Harper made the save, allowing Cena to pick up one final singles win over Orton.

With Orton still dropping superstars with RKOs left and right, another match against Cena is worth doing. Not a multi-man match, not a tag team match, but a good old singles, mono-a-mono match up.

From John Cena to Big Show, @randyorton has had some unforgettable rivalries during his career

It's been four years, folks. I know the joke about this feud, but after four years, wouldn't it be nice to get this done one last time before these two call it a career?

