5 superstars who praised Vince McMahon after leaving WWE

Vince McMahon is a polarizing figure in the world of wrestling. On the one hand, he helped make wrestling what it is today by ending the reign of the wrestling territories. However, many feel that Vince McMahon's idea of wrestling and wrestlers has become outdated.

WWE is often acknowledged as one of the most difficult places for a wrestler to work due to the eccentricities of the Chairman. Combined with the stress of touring during a normal year, wrestlers have a lot to do to maintain their position in the company.

Most of the time, when wrestlers leave WWE, they have issues with the WWE Chairman. However, that's not always the case. On a few rare occasions, released wrestlers even go out of their way to praise him.

The following are five wrestlers who praised Vince McMahon after their release. It should be noted, these wrestlers may have been released by WWE, or might have been released of their own volition.

#5 Aleister Black on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Aleister Black is one of the top wrestlers in the world. Beloved by wrestling fans, Black's run in WWE NXT made him an iconic member of the roster.

Unfortunately, when he made his way to the main roster, he didn't really find his place as a part of the company. After several start-stop runs on the main roster, Aleister Black was released from WWE earlier this month. Following his release, Black spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon in an interview:

"In all my conversations I've ever had with Vince, he was always very positive. I have a good relationship with Vince. I always told him how I felt. He always respected that about me. He always praised me on my creativity and my ability to have manners and respect, but still being honest with him about how I felt. You never truly know why things end the way they did. All I can tell you from my point of view and the word that I was always given was that Vince was always pretty high on me. I did well on television."

I appreciate all the support over the past few days. Still feeling good, motivated and driven. A huge sense of relief came and the realization that with cuffs and restrictions I could create all that, cuffs that I now no longer have. Feeling pride in all I have done and will do. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 5, 2021

Black also talked about some of the ideas that Vince McMahon told him about his character, even though they didn't always pan out.

