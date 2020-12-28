5 stars who could return in the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

The next WWE Royal Rumble event is set to take place on January 31, after being pushed back from the original date of January 24. The Royal Rumble often sees returns from WWE legends and stars who have been absent from the company for some time.

The Women's Royal Rumble was introduced in 2018, with many stars who hadn't been seen for a while competing. These included Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus, while Nikki and Brie Bella also returned to action after being off television for several months.

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, fans saw the return of Naomi and surprise appearances from Kelly Kelly, Mighty Molly, as well as Beth Pheonix, who lasted until the final three.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in the WWE calendar. It sets up the road to WrestleMania, with some of the biggest title feuds established at the event. With the 2021 Royal Rumble fast approaching, here are five women who could return in the popular match.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Lana

2020 has been a strange year in WWE for Lana. The former Ravishing Russian began the year married to Bobby Lashley and feuding with Liv Morgan. She briefly partnered Natalya following her split from Lashley in the summer.

Then, for months the star was the subject of torment by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who had been putting her through the announce table week-in, week-out on RAW.

Lana finally overcame Nia Jax on RAW by defeating her bully in a singles match in the build-up to TLC, where she was supposed to be teaming up with her ally, Asuka.

However, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler viciously attacked the star, leaving her injured. Lana is not supposed to return to WWE until 2021, and the Royal Rumble could be the perfect way to get the Superstar back into the action in WWE.