5 superstars Rey Mysterio has teamed up with

Rey Mysterio has been a crucial part of WWE's tag team division for the past year. The partnership with his son Dominik has led to success, with the team becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team gold in WWE. This is not the first time that Mysterio has been to the mountaintop with another competitor.

The masked star has well-established friendships with a few titans of the industry. Often, these kinships with Mysterio led to tag team glory. The dynamic with each tag team brings a different style that seems to work well with the luchador.

Many fans have speculated that Rey's current team with Dominik may be ending. A retirement match against his son seems like the ideal way for Mysterio to close out his legendary career. If this run is nearing the end, it's the perfect time to look back on Mysterio's memorable career. In this article, let's look at five superstars Rey Mysterio has teamed up with.

5. Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara

Mysterio had a few random partnerships that didn't amount to much. He teamed up with the likes of The Big Show and Evan Bourne without a substantial feud or title match. In 2013, his tag team with Sin Cara had plenty of fans excited.

At that point in WWE, there hadn't been a masked tag team in several years. Mysterio's high-flying expertise matched by Sin Cara's breathtaking style made for a wonderful blend. The duo appeared at several live events and on WWE TV. However, injuries resulted in the team not achieving much and a short stint.

Rey Mysterio and Sin Cara were Lucha House Party before Lucha House Party. They could have been the lead babyface duo in WWE. Their high-flying skills on display had potential but weren't meant to be.

