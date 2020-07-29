5 Superstars from rival promotions who deserve to go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Every pro wrestler in the world dreams of making it to the largest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE, and share the WWE ring with legendary Superstars. Every year, we see several hopefuls find their way into the WWE Performance Center, and then work their way up the ladder in the hope of headlining WrestleMania one day.

While many WWE Superstars have managed to achieve that feat, several others have gotten lost along the way and disappeared. While Superstars would not want to leave WWE when they are at the top, several former WWE Superstars asked for their releases for various reasons.

We’ve seen many of WWE’s top Superstars head to other promotions after making it big in the company, and several of these men and women are deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, even though they are no longer a part of the company.

To date, there have been 204 inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame, and there is room for several more former WWE Superstars who can one day leave a mark in the wrestling world by being honored with an induction.

With that in mind, we will look at 5 current active wrestlers who once worked for WWE and deserve to go into the WWE Hall of Fame even though they are currently working with a rival promotion.

#5 Goldust/Dustin Rhodes

Goldust

Goldust made his first appearance in WWE in 1990 and teamed up with his father Dusty Rhodes for a tag team match at the 1991 Royal Rumble before leaving the company.

He returned to WWE in 1995 when he debuted his Goldust gimmick and competed until 1999, after which he became a part of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), but soon returned to WWE after WCW was bought by Vince McMahon.

Goldust had one of the most interesting and bizarre gimmicks in WWE which allowed him to remain unique throughout his career and pull off some great rivalries and matches.

Goldust had an illustrious WWE career

Even though he wasn’t as decorated as several other WWE Superstars of his time, he still managed to win the Intercontinental Championship thrice and the WWE Hardcore Championship nine times. He also enjoyed two reigns as the WWE Tag Team Champion with his brother, Cody Rhodes.

Goldust may have not won a world title in WWE, but he was certainly a very influential character on-screen. He worked hard to put several newer Superstars over and finally left the company in 2019 to head on to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The former Superstar was fairly successful during his time in WWE, and also very influential, and he certainly deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame for all the work he put in during his time with the company.