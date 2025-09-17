5 Superstars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could add to their new Bloodline

Jey Uso is slowly transforming into a family-centric tyrant, and it has sparked speculation of him forming a new version of the Bloodline. By his side could be none other than his cousin, Roman Reigns, whose advice last month appears to have triggered the shift in The YEET Master's attitude.The Original Tribal Chief is currently off television after being attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. However, he could make his return at any time, as his injury is only part of a storyline.If we are indeed headed toward a new chapter in the Bloodline saga, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could add these five superstars to their potential faction:#5. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could bring Zilla Fatu to WWEIf Jey and Roman form a new Bloodline, they could bring Zilla Fatu to WWE. The 26-year-old is the son of the late Umaga and a highly promising up-and-coming talent. Trained by the Hall of Famer, Booker T, Zilla has been on an impressive run on the independent circuit.If Zilla signs with the global juggernaut, aligning with veterans like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could immediately turn him into a major player in the promotion.#4. Lance Anoa'iLance Anoa'i is another member of the iconic wrestling family who could be introduced as a member of a potential new Bloodline. Despite being reportedly signed to the Stamford-based promotion since last year, the Samoan has yet to make his official debut on television.Similar to Zilla, featuring alongside his megastar cousins following his televised debut would do wonders for the 33-year-old.#3. Jacob FatuSince splitting from Solo Sikoa and Co. and losing the United States Championship, Jacob Fatu has arguably lost the hype that once surrounded him. There is no denying that The Samoan Werewolf has the IT factor, but his direction lately has failed to showcase it.Therefore, a potential move to RAW and allying with the OG Bloodline members could put Fatu back in the spotlight, where he belongs.#2. Jimmy UsoDespite being reunited, it is evident that The Usos are not on the same page. Jey Uso's newfound selfishness hasn't sat well with Jimmy, causing tensions between the twins. That said, if The YEET Master forms a new Bloodline with Roman Reigns, he could choose to offer a place to Big Jim, given the storied history they share.Moreover, Jimmy's singles run hasn't lived up to expectations. Hence, joining Jey and Roman in their new version of the Bloodline, this time without any outsiders, could elevate him to the main event scene.#1. The RockDuring the highly entertaining Road to WrestleMania 40, The Rock turned heel and became a part of the OG Bloodline. His stint as The Final Boss ended up being some of the best work the legend has done in his storied career. With WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia, fans are already fantasy booking The Final Boss' long-awaited clash with his cousin, Roman Reigns.Therefore, if Jey Uso and OTC1 revive the iconic faction, bringing The Rock into the mix could plant the seeds for a future showdown between the titans. Since his filming commitments may prevent him from competing in the ring regularly, The Great One could act as the Wiseman of the group, watching over his cousins as they look to take over the industry once again.