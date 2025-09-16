4 Signs Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are about to form a new Bloodline at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE is set to make its streaming debut on ESPN with the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Given the magnitude of the show, the Triple H-led creative team may look to make headlines by producing some shocking moments on Saturday. Interestingly, it appears that seeds have already been planted for one such moment.Fans may see another chapter of the Bloodline saga unfold at the Indianapolis event. This time, it could be Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, who may revive the iconic faction. The Head of the Table is currently out of action after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked him at WWE Clash in Paris last month. However, since the injury is part of kayfabe, Reigns could make his return this weekend and shock the world.In this listicle, we will examine four signs that point to the OTC and The YEET Master forming a new Bloodline at WWE Wrestlepalooza.#4. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso already teamed up at WWE SummerSlam 2025At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. During the bout, the OTC sacrificed himself on several occasions for his cousin. At the end, it was The YEET Master who scored the pinfall for his team.There was a time when Reigns used to rule over his family with an iron fist, manipulating his cousins for his own advantage. However, given his selfless behavior at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it appears that the hierarchy between the OG Bloodline members no longer exists.Given the change in their dynamic, Reigns and Jey could form a new Bloodline, but this time, as equals. Wrestlepalooza could be the perfect stage for this scenario to unfold.#3. OTC1's advice to Jey UsoDuring the final episode of WWE RAW before Clash in Paris, Jey Uso, who had a massive Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship match coming up, was seen venting his frustrations about the chaos surrounding the main event scene on RAW. He even sought advice from his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a backstage segment.Reigns encouraged Jey to focus on himself rather than worrying about his peers. Here's what the OTC had to say:&quot;Who cares about the help? You've helped enough people, trust me. I'm the one who can say that the most. You've helped me; you've helped our family; you've helped this locker room; you've helped this company. Go out there and do it for you. Smash 'em all and take it to your household. That is the only thing that matters, man. It ain't about being one of the boys; it ain't about making friends. It is about capturing these moments and locking in our legacy.&quot; This backstage interaction and the events that have unfolded since could kick off a new chapter in the Bloodline saga.#2. There has been a shift in Jey Uso's behavior recentlyIt appears that Reigns' advice hit the mark, as The YEET Master has been doing exactly what his cousin told him to do: focus on himself. Jey has even adopted some mannerisms and the authoritative tone from Reigns recently. The fun-loving, always-yeeting Jey Uso seems to be slowly transforming into The Original Tribal Chief.The former World Heavyweight Champion has been going back and forth with LA Knight for the last couple of weeks on RAW. While it all stemmed from a simple miscommunication, the loud-mouthed attitude of The Megastar and Jey's newfound lack of trust have turned it into a heated rivalry.LA Knight laid out Jey with a BFT on this week's Monday night show, and it could serve as the perfect catalyst for The YEET Master going off the rails on Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Moreover, a potential Roman Reigns return could introduce a complete change in the dynamic, as the OTC could be proud of Jey for following his advice and ultimately allying with him.#1. The Usos are not on the same pageThe Usos have reunited, and they will battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at the Indianapolis event. However, even though they are set to team up once again, the twins are evidently not on the same page.Jimmy has taken issue with Jey's new attitude and has called him out for sounding like Roman Reigns. The YEET Master hasn't made it easy for Big Jim to trust him either, as on last night's WWE RAW, Jey was seen ordering his twin not to team up with LA Knight later on in the show.Although Jimmy had already declined Knight's offer, Jey's bossy tone made Big Jim change his mind about teaming up with The Megastar. Given the tension, The Usos' reunion may end up being a short-lived one, as Reigns' potential return could cause further divide between the twins and lead to Jey aligning with the OTC.