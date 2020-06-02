Samoa Joe on RAW Talk could be very interesting.

Immediately after Monday Night RAW, we saw the return of RAW Talk. Following a hiatus of over two years, the talk-show is now a weekly addition to WWE programming. Charly Caruso and Samoa Joe are the hosts of the newly reinstated RAW post-show, with a different look and feel to the vastly popular Talking Smack.

SmackDown's post-show from 2016 was the perfect vehicle for Superstars to elevate their stock by cutting passionate promos and spending time to express themselves in an unscripted environment. The likes of Naomi, Mojo Rawley, and especially The Miz benefited a lot from Talking Smack.

Hopefully, while the look for the show has changed, RAW Talk can allow various names to get over with promos. It can be used to effectively build storylines, including ones with the host. The Miz and Daniel Bryan began a heated rivalry on Talking Smack through an impassioned promo, even if Bryan could not wrestle at the time.

However, Samoa Joe can wrestle. He is awaiting his in-ring clearance. And he could be as good as, if not better than Daniel Bryan in his new role as the host of a weekly WWE post-show talk. And once he is ready to return to the ring, WWE could plant the seeds of his return match on RAW Talk.

Joe could have a burning issue with somebody that could play out similarly to the one between Bryan and Miz, making RAW Talk the gateway to his in-ring return. There are several Superstars on RAW who could play that role on the talk-show.

Who is Samoa Joe going to have his Daniel Bryan/Miz moment with 👀#RawTalk — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 1, 2020

Here are 5 Superstars Samoa Joe could start a feud with on RAW Talk.

#5 Bobby Lashley

WWE will need to make sure they keep Bobby Lashley around the top of the card following his WWE Championship program with Drew McIntyre. And with a match against Brock Lesnar seeming more and more like a possibility, it would be wise for Lashley to be kept strong.

Depending on when Lesnar returns and when Samoa Joe gets cleared, MVP could have some fighting words to say on RAW Talk while his client gets up in Joe's face. It could stem from the simple discussion of Lashley's possible defeat to McIntyre at Backlash, or the pay-per-view after.

A match between Joe and Lashley is likely to be hard-hitting, one that would prepare The Dominator for a future match with The Beast.