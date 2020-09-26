5 Superstars who succeeded in their second WWE stint more than their first

There have been multiple times when stars of WWE have left and later returned to the company. Reasons why Superstars have departed the company, often include leaving to work for a new promotion, embarking on a new career, and sometimes even being released from the company itself.

Some WWE Superstars have left the company for good and become stars elsewhere. At the moment, former WWE Champion Jon Moxley is thriving in AEW, and a handful of stars have carved out careers as top Hollywood actors, most notably The Rock.

In some cases, WWE Superstars leave the company for some time and wind up returning at a later date. Some can take years away from the company, whereas others took mere months working elsewhere. On some occasions, Superstars have left WWE and returned to be more successful than ever. Here are WWE superstars who did just that.

#5 Matt Hardy left the WWE and returned to become a singles champion

Matt Hardy has come back and forth to WWE

From 1994, Matt Hardy worked as an enhancement talent in WWE, before signing a full-time contract with his brother Jeff in 1998. The Hardy Boyz rose to fame with their unique high-flying style in the ring. The pair enjoyed three reigns as WWE Tag Team Champions, and during a singles run, Matt Hardy had a short reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Hardy was released by WWE in 2005, and he briefly wrestled in Ring of Honor, before making a WWE return later in the same year, igniting a huge rivalry with Edge, who was now with Lita.

Jeff Hardy also came back to the company in 2006, and the Hardy Boyz were reunited, where they once again became WWE Tag Team Champions. Matt Hardy later emerged as a singles star. He became WWE United States Champion and later won the ECW Championship from Mark Henry at SummerSlam, his first-ever world title.

Since this, Hardy has moved between WWE and other companies numerous times and now wrestles on AEW.