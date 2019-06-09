5 Superstars that almost left WWE this year

A few stars tried to WWE this year

What would wrestling be without wrestlers? Now, while you may feel that question is more silly than the R-Truth winning the 24/7 Title by pinning a fast asleep Jinder Mahal, just hear me out.

Everyone knows the importance of fans who make up the atmosphere, the creative team who create the narrative, the producers that make the vision of management come alive, but none of that would be possible without the stars of the show.

The wrestlers are the most important piece of the puzzle in the wacky world of pro wrestling, as they draw in the fans, they create unforgettable moments, and they help the business to grow.

However, it might be a surprise to know that the biggest wrestling company in the world cannot seem to keep their employees happy.

It's no secret that WWE is in a tough spot at the moment, as ratings keep fluctuating, fans are fed up with their inconsistent booking, and wrestlers are not happy. So, here a few Superstars WWE nearly lose in 2019, and who knows maybe these stars will leave after all.

#1 Luke Harper

A man that could have made a much bigger impact in WWE

The man that could have achieved so much in the WWE is Luke Harper. The former member of the Wyatt Family was set to be a breakout star in 2017 when his issues with Bray Wyatt made him a fan favourite on Smackdown Live.

But in typical fashion, Harper was not going to get anywhere that year, as the company had no plans for him leading up to WrestleMania, and many thought that would change after the Showcase Of The Immortals was over.

Well, that was not the case, as Harper wandered around that year until he once again aligned himself with Erick Rowan to capture the Tag Team Titles to as the Bludgeon Brothers.

Things just would not go Harper's way as Rowan suffered an injury and then the former Intercontinental Champion was also sidelined with one as well. This led to his alliance with Rowan coming to a close.

Harper caused a stir online when he asked for his release from the company via Twitter, but WWE did not oblige, and the former IC Champion is apparently stick in limbo until the company grants him permission to leave.

