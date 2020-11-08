5 Superstars who Vince McMahon would not let wrestle for WWE again

Vince McMahon has worked with hundreds of Superstars since he assumed control of WWE in 1982. While the WWE Chairman has formed close relationships with many Superstars during that time, he still has to make key decisions about their in-ring careers.

As of the time of writing, The Undertaker is preparing to make his “final farewell” at the WWE Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view. The man behind the Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, spoke in-depth on his Last Ride docuseries about struggling to come to terms with retirement.

At the age of 55, The Undertaker has still been able to perform at a high level in recent years. He has unofficially retired on several occasions, only for Vince McMahon to ask him to return.

Needless to say, Vince McMahon does not do that with just anybody. In fact, when it is clear that a Superstar cannot compete at the same level they used to, he usually ends their career for them.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never allowed to wrestle for his company again.

#5 Vince McMahon would not let Randy Savage wrestle for WWE again

Randy Savage left WWE in 1994

Macho Man Randy Savage is one of the most eccentric Superstars in WWE history. He won the WWE Championship on two occasions (March 1988 and April 1992) before Vince McMahon decided to slow down his in-ring career in 1993.

When WWE RAW debuted in January 1993, Vince McMahon worked alongside Savage and Rob Bartlett as members of the commentary team. Savage, who was only 40 at the time, still wanted to perform as an in-ring competitor. He wrestled sporadically throughout 1993 before leaving for WCW in November 1994.

According to former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, Savage had been told by Vince McMahon that his in-ring days were over. Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that the WWE Chairman felt that the former WrestleMania main-eventer should embrace his new commentary role instead.

“According to Randy at the time [when he joined WCW], Vince made it clear to him that Randy’s days in the ring were over, that they wanted to go younger, they meaning Vince, and that Randy should embrace a career as a color commentator.” [H/T 411mania]

Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions during his six-year association with WCW. He also competed in a match for IMPACT Wrestling in December 2004, meaning he went on to wrestle until he was 52.