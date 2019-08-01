5 Superstars we thought were going to leave WWE but are now champions

Did WWE have to reward these Superstars with title belts to keep them?

WWE has had its fair share of Superstar departures with this year with the likes of Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) joining AEW, Kenta (Hideo Itami) joining NJPW, TJP (still TJP) and Rhyno joining Impact and Pac (Neville) joining Dragon Gate.

Other Superstars may be on their way out as well, no one quite knows what's going on with Sasha Banks who has been absent for months now, the same goes for Luke Harper who publicly requested his release but hasn't left the company yet.

But believe it or not even more Superstars have been linked with leaving the company, however, it seems that on this occasion WWE has managed to convince them to stay, and has subsequently rewarded them for doing so!

So, here are five Superstars (singles competitors or tag-teams) we thought were going to leave WWE but are now champions.

#5. Revival - Raw Tag-Team Champions

The Revival are widely regarded by several people within the wrestling industry as one of the best tag-teams, not just in WWE, but in professional wrestling as a whole. Despite this, they weren't being used a great deal on the main roster and their full promise wasn't been tapped into.

This led to news breaking that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had asked for their release after a backstage incident or at the very least, WWE were concerned that the tag-team wanted to leave. This did seem to be the case as Revival were using the slogan 'Free the Revival' at the time, and Wilder had even made a trademark request for the #FTR

It was then reported that WWE had asked Revival to give them more time to show them that things could improve in the booking of their neglected tag-team division as a whole, and that seems to be what the Revival decided to do - wait and see!

Shortly afterwards, they won the Raw Tag-Team Titles in February, lost them briefly in April, and then won them back in June, only to lose them again this week. They have held the titles for a combined 103 days.

Since then there hasn't been any update on whether or not Dawson and Wilder intend to leave. At the moment it certainly doesn't seem like it.

