5 Superstars who can replace Becky Lynch as the face of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Asuka couldn't hold back their emotions this week

The world is being hit by some bad news day after day in recent months, but the WWE is trying to keep its fans entertained through it all and working tirelessly to churn out the best content possible behind closed doors.

Since WrestleMania 36, the RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had been missing from action, causing several fans to call her out on social media and even go as far as to call her a part-time Champion.

However, Lynch appeared on RAW this week with the Money in the Bank briefcase in her hand and made a huge announcement to bring some good news to the fans. Not only did she tell Asuka that she was now the new RAW Women’s Champion, but she also revealed that she’d be taking some time off as she pregnant.

This segment was more than just about storylines, as the top Superstar in the industry, today made a huge announcement and had to step back for all the right reasons at the height of her career.

With The Man taking some time off from RAW and going away for personal duties, the Superstars of RAW will now have a chance to replace her as the most valuable star in the industry.

While Lynch is irreplaceable, we will look at the 5 RAW Superstars who have the capabilities required to become the next face of the Red brand.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black is still relatively new to the RAW brand, but we’ve seen the Dutch Superstar achieve a lot more in his initial days than many other Superstars usually manage to.

Even though Black has not won a single Championship on RAW, the former NXT Champion will likely be taken straight to the top by the company without having to worry about getting in a secondary Championship feud.

Can The Striking Man from Amsterdam become the face of RAW?

Black is an outstanding athlete and has managed to get the fans behind him in a way no other Superstar has been able to do. While his mic-skills may not be too polished, the company could call upon his real-life wife Zelina Vega to take him under her wing and take him all the way to the top of the RAW brand.

Black and Vega together can stir up a storm on RAW and their unison could help both Superstars become the face of the Red brand even without a Championship under their name.

Tell us what your favorite content we do in the comment section of the video:https://t.co/DgkqWvjFNL pic.twitter.com/gd0cOaRFYa — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2020

The Dutch Destroyer’s superior fighting skills and his gimmick is likely to keep him afloat at the top of the roster. The company must not waste this opportunity to make him one of RAW’s biggest players and allow him to build into so much more without getting into a WWE Championship feud at this time.