5 Superstars who can succeed Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title more often as a full-time competitor and we could see a new champion soon.

With Money in the Bank approaching too, many RAW Superstars could be in with a chance.

Israel Lutete FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will dethrone Drew McIntyre to become the next WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled his destiny when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36. McIntyre defended the title against Big Show immediately after his big win, and even though he successfully retained it, there's still a long list of challengers waiting to take the title from him.

With Money in the Bank approaching fast, perhaps we will see a new titleholder sooner rather than later. The Scottish Psychopath is officially a part of the main event picture and finally, after months, RAW's top prize will be defended more often.

As they say, a champion is only as good as his next title defense, so without further ado, here are five Superstars who can succeed Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion.

#5 Randy Orton

Could The Viper be next in line for the WWE title?

'The Viper' Randy Orton has been involved in the World Championship picture his whole career, so it wouldn't be surprising if WWE decided to put the title on him once again. As WWE Champion, McIntyre needs a credible opponent, and Randy Orton fits that mold perfectly.

Orton and Edge have been feuding since after the Royal Rumble and as the company's top star, The Viper needs a new feud after his storyline with the Rated-R Superstar. A feud with McIntyre could be the best option for him and it'll be rewarding if he does manage to take the title from Drew.

This will solidify Orton as the biggest heel and McIntyre as the top babyface on RAW. The two stars could face each other at SummerSlam to end the feud with The Apex Predator becoming a 14-time World Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT